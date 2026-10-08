A first in 23 years for the McGill Redbirds

The McGill Redbirds are off to a season start that's hard to miss.

For the first time in more than two decades, the Montreal team ranks among the top ten college football teams in Canada, according to U Sports.

McGill currently holds the ninth spot in the national rankings. This recognition reflects the program's progress and places the Redbirds behind two other Quebec teams: Laval University's Rouge et Or, in first place, and the University of Montreal's Carabins, in second.

For head coach Alex Surprenant, this ranking is above all an excellent showcase for the program. He believes that national visibility can help attract new talent, even though the ranking remains symbolic and does not directly determine how teams fare in the playoffs.

In the RSEQ standings, McGill currently holds second place. If the regular season ended today, this position would allow the team to host a semifinal game—something the program hasn't done since 2002.

Defense at the Heart of McGill's Success

After five games, however, it is the defensive unit that has emerged as the Redbirds' main strength. Having allowed only 85 points, McGill boasts the best defensive record in the RSEQ in this category.

Defensive coordinator Maxime Chaput-Dupuy can count on a particularly deep defensive line. This abundance of players allows the team to rotate frequently and maintain a high level of intensity throughout games.

Linebacker Philippe Bouthot also stands out. The Quebec native has already recorded 29 tackles, including 23 solo tackles, which ranks him second in the league.

The offense, however, remains promising with Elliott Drapeau at quarterback, Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald as a receiver, and Jerry Momo in the backfield.

Youth is another key characteristic of this team. Nearly 75% of the roster has only one or two years of college experience. After several seasons marked by learning and inconsistency, McGill now appears to be reaping the benefits of that patience.

However, the Redbirds will need to prove their progress against a demanding schedule. After a road game at Laval on October 18, they'll face the Carabins on October 24 at Percival Molson Stadium, before wrapping up the regular season against Sherbrooke. This matchup against Montreal could play a decisive role in the race for the playoffs.

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