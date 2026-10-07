The CH recalls Jacob Fowler

Well…

The Canadiens have recalled Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket.

What does this mean for Samuel Montembeault? That's the big question…

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/oUMKRAfzxB — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2026

This morning, Monty got hurt during practice. He left the ice, clearly in pain in one of his legs… and we saw in the footage that he was having trouble putting weight on that leg.

The footage isn't reassuring. And even though Carrier said it might not be that serious, Fowler's recall raises some concerns for Monty…

Jakub Dobes has been the Habs' starting goaltender in the team's three games this season.

And he hasn't exactly been stellar, to be honest. That's why we figured Montembeault would be in net tomorrow against the Preds, but now…

Will Fowler automatically get the start to give Dobes some time to rest? Or will Martin St-Louis prefer to go with his trusted goaltender, even though the latter hasn't performed as expected so far this season?

The coach will have an interesting decision to make.

But let's not forget one thing: Fowler has been on fire in net since the start of the season. He's putting up stellar stats (a 1.45 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage), and maybe he can help the Canadiens get back on the winning track while he's on such a hot streak right now…