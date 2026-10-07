Florida is falling apart, but the CH isn’t capitalizing on it

Marc-Olivier Cook
Florida is falling apart, but the CH isn’t capitalizing on it
Credit: Capture d'écran | Twitter

The Florida Panthers are arguably the team that could pose the biggest challenge for the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division this season.

But…

But Florida is falling apart. The team has a 2-0-2 record so far this season, but with Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand out with long-term injuries, it may struggle to keep up…

It's also important to note that the Panthers don't have a lot of wiggle room to make a big move in the trade market.

Pierre LeBrun explains it well in a recent article: the Panthers need to save cap space to offer Brady Tkachuk a new contract next summer, and right now, they're almost at the salary cap with just over $2 million available to make moves.

To put it another way, things could get complicated for the Panthers…

And what's frustrating is that, meanwhile, the Canadiens aren't able to capitalize on it.

Martin St-Louis's team has lost its last two games and hasn't been playing quality hockey since the start of the season. The Canadiens could very well have a 0-3 record as of this writing because they weren't exactly rock-solid in their win over the Leafs either…

The door could open for the Canadiens if the Panthers struggle with the absence of two of their best players.

But… one thing is certain: the Habs will have to start playing better if they really want to finish the season at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Let's be clear, the season is still young and there's still A LOT of hockey to play… but this isn't the start we were hoping for from the Habs.

At least, I hope not! 

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)

Behind the Scenes

– Interesting.

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– News from MLB.

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