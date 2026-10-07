Florida is falling apart, but the CH isn’t capitalizing on it

The Florida Panthers are arguably the team that could pose the biggest challenge for the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division this season.

But…

But Florida is falling apart. The team has a 2-0-2 record so far this season, but with Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand out with long-term injuries, it may struggle to keep up…

It's also important to note that the Panthers don't have a lot of wiggle room to make a big move in the trade market.

Pierre LeBrun explains it well in a recent article: the Panthers need to save cap space to offer Brady Tkachuk a new contract next summer, and right now, they're almost at the salary cap with just over $2 million available to make moves.

To put it another way, things could get complicated for the Panthers…

NEW for @TheAthletic:

Gretzky on Ovechkin (and Crosby), plus stories on Patrik Laine, David Perron, Barkov/Panthers, Quinn Hughes, Team Canada's next GM, Pavel Zacha, and more in “Rumblings”

https://t.co/rNTFriMlqU — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 7, 2026

And what's frustrating is that, meanwhile, the Canadiens aren't able to capitalize on it.

Martin St-Louis's team has lost its last two games and hasn't been playing quality hockey since the start of the season. The Canadiens could very well have a 0-3 record as of this writing because they weren't exactly rock-solid in their win over the Leafs either…

The door could open for the Canadiens if the Panthers struggle with the absence of two of their best players.

But… one thing is certain: the Habs will have to start playing better if they really want to finish the season at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Let's be clear, the season is still young and there's still A LOT of hockey to play… but this isn't the start we were hoping for from the Habs.

At least, I hope not!

Behind the Scenes

– Interesting.

Frank Seravalli on Matthew Poitras: “Count the Edmonton Oilers among those who have been keeping tabs on Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras in their quest to find a right-shooting center to anchor their fourth line. Poitras' biggest supporter internally is coach Mike Babcock—and that worked out well for Alex Formenton in September.” 10/7 #NHLBruins #LetsGoOilers #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 7, 2026

– True legends.

The final home opener of Alex Ovechkin's career comes against Sidney Crosby. Since entering the NHL together in 2005–06, they have a combined 1,583 regular-season goals, 3,451 regular-season points, and a trophy case full of NHL hardware. Tonight on @NHL_On_TNT https://t.co/b75wLxduCI — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 7, 2026

– Okay.

Forget about him in LIV 2.0

https://t.co/4WchhNSxfJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 7, 2026

– News from MLB.