Top 4: Without Celebrini, the Sharks Are Overpowered

Last night wasn't the busiest night in the NHL.

Four games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @DallasStars and @NHLJets ended the perfect records of two of the League's remaining teams, with Dallas earning its first win of the 2026-27 season, while the @Senators and @TBLightning also skated to victories. #NHLStats: https://t.co/mcOlQ38Nmr https://t.co/Q6MRJyxqs1 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 6, 2026

1. Without Celebrini, the Sharks Are Overpowered

Before the game, the Sharks announced that Macklin Celebrini would miss last night's game.

He has a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated daily.

In any case, without their captain, the Sharks were unrecognizable. They lost 5-0.

Sharks fans are holding their breath Details here https://t.co/CcFLS8wk2l — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 6, 2026

Celebrini is truly this team's MVP.

As for the Stars, Miro Heiskanen scored the first two goals of the game.

The Dallas Stars have scored 2 goals so far this season, and Miro Heiskanen has BOTH of them https://t.co/DM5OAhqvwd — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 6, 2026

Mikko Rantanen scored a superb goal of his own.

PURE WIZARDRY FROM MIKKO https://t.co/ewtEWv76lp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 6, 2026

Jake Oettinger faced only 14 shots.

He stopped them all, though.

Nothing got past this Otter! Jake Oettinger earns his first @pepsi shutout of the season! https://t.co/xHkSAj29al — NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2026

2. Four goals on nine shots for the Sens

Nine shots were enough to beat the Bruins.

The Senators finished the game with 24 shots, but all four goals came on their first nine shots.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was not happy.

Ottawa has 4 goals on 9 shots against the Bruins, and Head Coach Marco Sturm is understandably NOT happy https://t.co/Rr4BcweoBs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 6, 2026

That timeout helped tighten things up on defense.

The Bruins still lost 4-1, though.

Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the win, including this one, which was a real beauty.

Accidental? Or on purpose? Either way, Tim Stützle has two! : Exclusively on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/wEvabWb5il — NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2026

It's rare to see this, but the officials reversed a call.

They sent the wrong player to the penalty box and consulted with each other before making the right call. Well done.

A rare moment when you see the refs admit they're wrong https://t.co/2X6d6gapzl — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 6, 2026

Ottawa remains one of four undefeated teams.

3. First Win for Clay Stevenson

The Penguins were undefeated heading into last night, but Clay Stevenson and the Jets beat them.

First NHL win for the Jets' goaltender.

Stick taps to Clay Stevenson for getting his first win as a member of the @NHLJets! https://t.co/MYRv1PLgNd — NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2026

He stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in a 3-2 victory.

The team's other goaltender, Stuart Skinner, did not play.

He took the opportunity to say hello to some former teammates.

Exchanging pleasantries with old friends https://t.co/50c6cmPxHW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 5, 2026

On offense, Alex Iafallo led the charge, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Surf's up! starring Alex Iafallo https://t.co/qPtZ5tADIC — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 6, 2026

4. Things Aren't Going Well in Philly

The Flyers are off to a rough start this season.

They had lost their first three games and were looking to snap that losing streak against Tampa Bay. The Lightning, however, were too strong and won 4-1.

Philadelphia now has a record of 0-2-2 and has been outscored 17-5.

The Flyers have now lost all four of their first games (0-2-2) to start the season and have been outscored 17-5… What's going on in Philly? https://t.co/ZUtZQdXVOt — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 6, 2026

The Flyers' only goal scorer was Porter Martone.

His first of the season.

Porter Martone scores his first goal of the season! https://t.co/jt0et5kGz8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 6, 2026

Nikita Kucherov led the charge for Tampa, recording two assists.

Brandon Hagel also made headlines, but for all the wrong reasons: he elbowed Martone in the face.

Brandon Hagel went full Gordie Howe elbow https://t.co/s1JJ2IrUyd — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 6, 2026

Overtime

– Only four left.

Only four undefeated teams remain! https://t.co/M1PY0vUrw6 — NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2026

– What a goal!

This play by Ilya Mikheyev and Pontus Holmberg was just so much fun to watch https://t.co/jTjuqeK2Vn — NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2026

– Stutzle is leading the charge.

– Nine games on the schedule tonight.