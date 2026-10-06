Top 4: Without Celebrini, the Sharks Are Overpowered

Raphael Simard
Top 4: Without Celebrini, the Sharks Are Overpowered
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Last night wasn't the busiest night in the NHL.

Four games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Without Celebrini, the Sharks Are Overpowered

Before the game, the Sharks announced that Macklin Celebrini would miss last night's game.

He has a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated daily.

In any case, without their captain, the Sharks were unrecognizable. They lost 5-0.

Celebrini is truly this team's MVP.

As for the Stars, Miro Heiskanen scored the first two goals of the game.

Mikko Rantanen scored a superb goal of his own.

Jake Oettinger faced only 14 shots.

He stopped them all, though.

2. Four goals on nine shots for the Sens

Nine shots were enough to beat the Bruins.

The Senators finished the game with 24 shots, but all four goals came on their first nine shots.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was not happy.

That timeout helped tighten things up on defense.

The Bruins still lost 4-1, though.

Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the win, including this one, which was a real beauty.

It's rare to see this, but the officials reversed a call.

They sent the wrong player to the penalty box and consulted with each other before making the right call. Well done.

Ottawa remains one of four undefeated teams.

3. First Win for Clay Stevenson

The Penguins were undefeated heading into last night, but Clay Stevenson and the Jets beat them.

First NHL win for the Jets' goaltender.

He stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in a 3-2 victory.

The team's other goaltender, Stuart Skinner, did not play.

He took the opportunity to say hello to some former teammates.

On offense, Alex Iafallo led the charge, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

4. Things Aren't Going Well in Philly

The Flyers are off to a rough start this season.

They had lost their first three games and were looking to snap that losing streak against Tampa Bay. The Lightning, however, were too strong and won 4-1.

Philadelphia now has a record of 0-2-2 and has been outscored 17-5.

The Flyers' only goal scorer was Porter Martone.

His first of the season.

Nikita Kucherov led the charge for Tampa, recording two assists.

Brandon Hagel also made headlines, but for all the wrong reasons: he elbowed Martone in the face.


Overtime

– Only four left.

– What a goal!

– Stutzle is leading the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Nine games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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