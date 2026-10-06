Three teams with 0-2 records aiming for the unthinkable

The Milwaukee Brewers will have a chance to close out the series against the Padres in San Diego as early as tonight (Tuesday). And with the Chicago White Sox's victory over the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays' win over the New York Yankees yesterday (Monday), that means three of the four Division Series are currently at 2-0.

The second round of the playoffs could therefore end sooner than expected. That's because, in the history of Major League Baseball, very few teams have come back from a 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five series to win the series.

In fact, of the 92 MLB teams that have found themselves in this situation, only ten have completed the comeback. The Yankees are the last team to have achieved this feat, back in 2017 against the Cleveland Indians.

As for the Bombers, the good news is that they're returning to the Bronx and can't do any worse than they did in their first two games, when the offense was anemic and the defense collapsed like a house of cards. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon will have the daunting task on the mound of pushing the series to the limit.

It's much the same story for the Padres, who could easily have won their first two games against the Brewers. At least they, too, are heading home, and the fate of the Padres will rest on the shoulders of Nick Pivetta.

For the Guardians, it will be more complicated, as they'll need to win their next two games in the Windy City. On the other end of the spectrum, the White Sox will have the chance to do something they haven't done in 120 years: win a playoff series at home.

The last time they did so was when they won the World Series in 1906 against the Chicago Cubs in six games. Since then, the White Sox have won only five series, and none of them were clinched at home.

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