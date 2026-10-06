The Impact of the PQ’s Election on the Return of the Expos

Last night, Quebecers elected Paul St-Pierre Plamondon as premier of Quebec. He will lead a minority government.

Everyone is eager to see how the Parti Québécois will lead Quebec in the coming weeks, months, and years.

Even though it's not as big an issue as education or health care, one might wonder how the potential return of the Expos will be viewed.

After all, the topic has come back into the spotlight in recent months.

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, who manages the project and never hesitates to talk about it on social media, addressed the topic in an article on X.

Basically, he wonders how the PQ's election victory will affect the Expos' return.

I was asked what impact the PQ's victory might have on the Expos' return. Frankly, none. If there is any, it's clearly positive: a party like the PQ will prioritize bold projects that can strengthen its platform, its promises, and its potential https://t.co/HD4PQP0FWP — Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) October 6, 2026

From his perspective, he sees the positive side. He believes that the Parti Québécois's election victory will be a good thing for the future of the project.

If he hadn't liked the election results, I think Ashkan Karbasfrooshan would have said so. He isn't afraid to criticize people in politics.

Basically, he points out that the PQ could bring something other than business as usual to the issue. And he believes that, at this point, that's what's needed.

He believes a new government could take a fresh look at the situation.

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan wants to help “Quebec Inc.” and emphasizes that he doesn't want government funding for a stadium or a team—he wants to go through the private sector for that.

The question, then, is whether Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon will eventually make time in his schedule to meet with the man who wants to bring back the Expos.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.