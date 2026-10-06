Patrik Laine: Two teams were interested (but plans changed)

There are still a few interesting forwards available on the free-agent market. Patrik Laine is one of them, but teams seem reluctant to give him a chance.

Recently, my colleague Félix Forget wrote an article stating that two teams had reportedly been pushing to sign him. The two teams in question are the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings. However, plans have reportedly changed.

On the latest episode of TSN's “Insider Trading,” Pierre LeBrun provided an update on the Finnish player's situation.

According to the renowned insider, the Wings reportedly called about him recently, but they need to resolve two specific issues before considering Laine.

LeBrun also mentioned the Calgary Flames, but noted that they prefer to give their young players playing time for now.

INSIDER TRADING… – Injury updates on Barkov,

Celebrini– Latest on the Wings &

Edvinsson– Automatic HHOF induction for Ovechkin

unlikely– Fighting on the rise–

Waiting game for Laine WATCH: https://t.co/4dsE2TLrDi https://t.co/FUOAiKHxB9 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 6, 2026

As for the Red Wings, they'll first need to resolve the situations involving Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, who still doesn't have a contract.

It wouldn't make sense for Detroit to sign Laine.

And as LeBrun mentioned in his segment on Laine, the Flames have considered him, but for now, they want to give the young players on the team a chance and see where they stand.

The Flames remain a logical destination for Laine (he'd get ice time and could bounce back), but we'll have to wait a bit before they offer him a contract.

In a nutshell

– It proves once again that the Habs have an offense that can be very dangerous when it gets going.

The Weekend Rankings: – We're

back– It's too

early– The Oilers are acting weird More power rankings and lots more… https://t.co/m6rgp87J1K — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) October 5, 2026

– The CH ranks second in this ranking of the best current NHL franchises (overall).

Introducing: The NHL franchise draft. @coreypronman, @m_bultman, @chrismpeters, and I drafted all 32 teams. It was fascinating. Free to read: https://t.co/d23JvxqcuV Podcast: https://t.co/386ZTUWe48 https://t.co/cSah2I3wJ3 — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) October 2, 2026

– Finally. He also had an assist on Tavares' goal.

GAVIN MCKENNA'S FIRST NHL GOAL!!! https://t.co/OBvMoAGVn5 — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2026

– What a great moment to see Patrick Kane introduced in Chicago, along with Niklas Hjalmarsson and Jonathan Toews.