Ivan Demidov: out for two to four weeks

The Ivan Demidov situation is causing quite a stir.

After all, his absence from yesterday's practice, along with all the stories about his injuries and canceled autograph sessions, are starting to cause quite a bit of concern.

And that's perfectly normal.

What's really going on with Ivan Demidov? → https://t.co/LMvd8XISyy — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 6, 2026

Naturally, with just a few hours to go before the season opener (at home) against the Carolina Hurricanes, people were wondering whether Ivan Demidov would be at today's practice—and whether he'd be ready for the game.

The Russian was conspicuously absent this morning. And the reason is very simple: a lower-body injury will force him to miss two to four weeks of action.

Forward Ivan Demidov (lower body) will be out for two to four weeks. Forward Ivan Demidov (lower body) will be out for two to four weeks. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2026

The Canadiens made the announcement.

One has to wonder if it's just his foot (he was hit by a shot in a preseason game) that's the issue, or if they also took the opportunity to give his back some rest.

One also has to wonder if he might eventually undergo surgery.

This is the first time Demidov will miss a game (regular season or playoffs) since arriving in the city in April 2025. The Habs must hope this will be a short absence.

Demidov, who just signed a long-term contract to keep him in town through 2035, will leave a big hole in the Canadiens' lineup moving forward.

Details to follow…