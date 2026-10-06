Discontent is growing in Toronto: Gavin McKenna continues to miss practices

The Canadiens want to build a powerhouse that can win the Stanley Cup year after year. They're off to a good start.

Is there still work to be done? Of course. Everyone here knows exactly what areas Martin St-Louis needs to work on and which positions HuGo needs to fill.

But the current structure is inspiring. The foundation is there, both on the ice and off it.

Another big reason the Habs are on the right track is that their star players love hockey. Especially Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov.

Do I need to remind you that on Christmas, these guys went out to skate with some kids?

Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov were back on the ice on Christmas Day at a Bleu Blanc Bouge rink in NDG. The Canadiens' future is in good hands. https://t.co/bSVA4P6HJg — Carl Vallée (@carlvallee) December 25, 2025

Meanwhile, in Toronto, Gavin McKenna is facing criticism because he doesn't feel like skating on days when the team is practicing. As a result, discontent is growing in the city.

Sid Seixeiro, who can always be counted on when it comes to criticizing the Maple Leafs, recently spoke out about it. After all, on Sunday, the rookie chose not to skate in the team's optional practice… and it was his third time this season.

Gavin McKenna missed another optional practice on Sunday. Maple Leafs fans are starting to take notice. #sick #thesidseixeiroshow @Sid_Seixeiro https://t.co/3JvaEks79R — The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow) October 5, 2026

Unless the young player is injured (and there's no indication of that at the moment), he has no reason not to skate. Whether he's injured or not, the situation is therefore concerning.

Yes, the guys have the right to rest. But a young player with zero NHL points who consistently refuses to show up for optional practice—that's suspicious.

Seixeiro pointed out that McKenna said McKenna didn't skate before last Tuesday's game against the Canadiens to conserve his energy ahead of a back-to-back. But the guy is 18 years old and has just arrived in the NHL…

The Maple Leafs' culture continues to be absolutely… fascinating. After all, a guy who's promising a Stanley Cup has to put in the work to get there, but no one knows how to guide him.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

And they have only themselves to blame. https://t.co/vMOFnlm7Y2 https://t.co/bynTNqeV0e — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 6, 2026

– Must-read.

Serenity According to Kevin Mandolese An article by @FPaquinRDS

https://t.co/mPS4t0cKJE — RDS (@RDSca) October 6, 2026

– Hmm…

Elliotte Friedman: If I were Detroit, we're stuck in this Dylan Larkin situation… what if, all of a sudden, having Simon Edvinsson on the ice gets us something we couldn't get for Larkin, and now we can adjust our parameters for a Larkin trade – 32 Thoughts (10/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 6, 2026

– That's true.

The Canadiens have four deals with Canadian banks: CIBC logo on the away helmet Desjardins section in the 200s RBC logo on the home uniform Now, a deal with National Bank. #GoHabsGo — Moe Khan (@MoeKhan19) October 5, 2026

– Oh.