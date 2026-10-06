Discontent is growing in Toronto: Gavin McKenna continues to miss practices

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Discontent is growing in Toronto: Gavin McKenna continues to miss practices
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Canadiens want to build a powerhouse that can win the Stanley Cup year after year. They're off to a good start.

Is there still work to be done? Of course. Everyone here knows exactly what areas Martin St-Louis needs to work on and which positions HuGo needs to fill.

But the current structure is inspiring. The foundation is there, both on the ice and off it.

Another big reason the Habs are on the right track is that their star players love hockey. Especially Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov.

Do I need to remind you that on Christmas, these guys went out to skate with some kids?

Meanwhile, in Toronto, Gavin McKenna is facing criticism because he doesn't feel like skating on days when the team is practicing. As a result, discontent is growing in the city.

Sid Seixeiro, who can always be counted on when it comes to criticizing the Maple Leafs, recently spoke out about it. After all, on Sunday, the rookie chose not to skate in the team's optional practice… and it was his third time this season.

Unless the young player is injured (and there's no indication of that at the moment), he has no reason not to skate. Whether he's injured or not, the situation is therefore concerning.

Yes, the guys have the right to rest. But a young player with zero NHL points who consistently refuses to show up for optional practice—that's suspicious.

Seixeiro pointed out that McKenna said McKenna didn't skate before last Tuesday's game against the Canadiens to conserve his energy ahead of a back-to-back. But the guy is 18 years old and has just arrived in the NHL…

The Maple Leafs' culture continues to be absolutely… fascinating. After all, a guy who's promising a Stanley Cup has to put in the work to get there, but no one knows how to guide him.


In a nutshell

– Ouch.

– Must-read.

– Hmm…

– That's true.

– Oh.

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