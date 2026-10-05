Ivan Demidov has postponed his two private autograph sessions

A few years ago, Joshua Roy canceled a book signing in Vaudreuil-Dorion. To this day, he still hasn't rescheduled it, and he never will.

A few minutes ago, we just learned that Ivan Demidov has postponed his autograph sessions as well. He won't be in Toronto on Friday or in Mascouche on Sunday. He'll hold them eventually, but no dates have been announced yet. Roy's camp said the same thing back in 2024…

Too bad, because there's a lot of money at stake in these two events…

Ivan Demidov had private autograph sessions scheduled for Friday in Toronto (AJ Sports) and Sunday in Mascouche (Memorable Authentic). He has just canceled his appearances at both events. There's a lot of money involved in these two events. I have a FEELING that his injury is “serious” enough to cause him to miss at least a few games. Let's hope, though, that I'm wrong. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 5, 2026

Maxime Truman feels that his injury is pretty serious, and I'm having a hard time disagreeing…

After all, he's missed several practices in recent days, and his play on the ice is far from reassuring. He may have two points in as many games this season, but that's still far from convincing.

Will he miss the season opener in Montreal tomorrow night? I hope not, because I'll be there…

Appearing on TVA Sports, Tony Marinaro fears this could turn into a Brian Gionta-type situation. Remember that in 2009, the former Habs captain took a shot to the leg, then played the next four games despite missing practices. He eventually had to undergo foot surgery, which forced him to miss the next 21 games.

If Demidov is really feeling unwell, let's sit him out so he misses…

“I was worried about Demidov” – @TonyMarinaro

https://t.co/i7dktrlDN9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 5, 2026

This is all starting to get a little worrying.

Let's hope his foot isn't broken and that he's just sitting out practices and autograph sessions as a precaution.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Why are we suddenly attacking the players' hard-won rights… especially since they just made significant concessions in the last collective bargaining agreement? The NHL is venturing into very delicate territory when it comes to no-trade clauses. Column. https://t.co/aIFWliqMXU — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 5, 2026

– An arrogant young man, in his opinion.

The Devils forward's reaction to a reporter's joke doesn't sit well with @MA_PerreaultTVA

https://t.co/CnHE7sgsx7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 5, 2026

– They're playing well.

The White Sox are going to the World Series. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 5, 2026

– Nice.