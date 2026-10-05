“Connor Hellebuyck will not play in Canada”

Raphael Simard
“Connor Hellebuyck will not play in Canada”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Connor Hellebuyck has requested a trade from the Jets and remains suspended by the team.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Winnipeg doesn't hold all the cards, which is discouraging teams from overpaying.

And according to the insider, who was a guest on TSN, he won't be returning to Canada. We need to put that out of our minds.

For those who wanted him in Montreal, that's off the table. I don't think Kent Hughes was ever really in the running, but oh well.

It's the Oilers who must be disappointed. They need a number-one goaltender, and it won't be Hellebuyck, if we're to believe LeBrun. Edmonton might be just one goaltender away from winning a Stanley Cup and has what it takes to compete with the Jets.

Now, which American team will acquire the goaltender? The Hurricanes want him but aren't willing to pay more, and the Panthers have already found their goaltender in Jacob Markstrom…

Hellebuyck still has a contract through 2031. His salary cap hit is only $8.5 million per season. The Jets certainly have a valuable asset on their hands, but they won't keep him indefinitely. At some point, they'll have to let him go.

Will the Sharks win this race? San Jose has been one of the favorite teams to acquire him, and I believe the club has everything it needs to strike a deal with Kevin Cheveldayoff.


Quick Q&A

– That's right.

– Well said.

– Oh, really?

– Serves him right.

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