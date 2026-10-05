“Connor Hellebuyck will not play in Canada”

Connor Hellebuyck has requested a trade from the Jets and remains suspended by the team.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Winnipeg doesn't hold all the cards, which is discouraging teams from overpaying.

And according to the insider, who was a guest on TSN, he won't be returning to Canada. We need to put that out of our minds.

.@PierreVLeBrun on Connor Hellebuyck's next steps in Winnipeg, Dylan Larkin's trade rumors, and the Red Wings' team issues in Detroit #GoJetsGo #LGRW

https://t.co/dFz76jotNX — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) October 5, 2026

For those who wanted him in Montreal, that's off the table. I don't think Kent Hughes was ever really in the running, but oh well.

It's the Oilers who must be disappointed. They need a number-one goaltender, and it won't be Hellebuyck, if we're to believe LeBrun. Edmonton might be just one goaltender away from winning a Stanley Cup and has what it takes to compete with the Jets.

Now, which American team will acquire the goaltender? The Hurricanes want him but aren't willing to pay more, and the Panthers have already found their goaltender in Jacob Markstrom…

Hellebuyck still has a contract through 2031. His salary cap hit is only $8.5 million per season. The Jets certainly have a valuable asset on their hands, but they won't keep him indefinitely. At some point, they'll have to let him go.

Will the Sharks win this race? San Jose has been one of the favorite teams to acquire him, and I believe the club has everything it needs to strike a deal with Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Quick Q&A

– That's right.

Listen: Ward: The Habs SHOULDN'T carry anything over from the series against the Hurricanes https://t.co/bU95TAbjcZ — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 5, 2026

– Well said.

While Noah Dobson is having an extremely rough start to the season, Mike Matheson—who also had a very tough game on Saturday—can't afford to let his performance slip even slightly. Otherwise, the pairing will fall apart on the ice. Historically, the stats for these two defensemen when they play together are among the worst on the Canadiens. Conversely, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson, who were paired together several times last year, have excellent stats, both offensively and defensively. I've been saying this for a long time, and I'll say it again: the Canadiens need to find a partner for Mike Matheson—not for Lane Hutson. Hutson already has the perfect partner on this team: Noah Dobson. Ultimately, the front office's failure to add a right-handed “stay-at-home” defenseman this summer means the team has the same defensive weaknesses as last year. The Canadiens are sorely lacking a right-handed defenseman in their top six. Being a left-hander capable of playing on the right side simply isn't enough. We saw this again when Carrier was forced to leave Saturday's game. I asked Martin St-Louis this morning about his Dobson-Matheson pairing, and I shared his response in my column on @JiCLajoie tonight. https://t.co/1t63r4Orfy — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 5, 2026

– Oh, really?

James Sidelined for the 76ers' First Preseason Game https://t.co/FeqUVRug6U — RDS (@RDSca) October 5, 2026

– Serves him right.