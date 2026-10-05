Christian Yelich hasn’t recorded an RBI in the playoffs since 2018

Just last week, Christian Yelich was named the first captain in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers franchise, joining Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals as the only active captains in Major League Baseball.

The 2018 National League MVP is batting .236 this season with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Central Division champions, who already hold a 2-0 lead in their Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

But speaking of 2018, that was also the last time Yelich recorded an RBI in the postseason, as his last RBI came on October 20 of that year during Game 7 of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That means it's been eight years, 19 games, and 83 at-bats since the 34-year-old drove in his last run during the postseason.

This raises the question of just how far the Brewers might have gone if Yelich had performed in the playoffs the way he does in the regular season. After all, during that span, Milwaukee made the postseason five times in eight years, even reaching the National League Championship Series against those same Dodgers last year.

In two playoff games this season, the cleanup hitter is batting .333 with a double and an OPS of .929. That's far from bad, but the Brewers will need RBIs at some point if they want to advance to the next round.

Milwaukee's next game against San Diego is tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. (Quebec time), with the Padres facing elimination.

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