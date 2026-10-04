MLB in Brief: No Chris Sale | Kyle Tucker Steals the Show

No Chris Sale in Game #2

For the third straight game, it'll be a bullpen day in Atlanta. Having Sale pitch on Thursday hurts the team…

Ray Kerr will start Game 2 tonight for Atlanta, and Chris Sale will start Game 3 on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/fY7tIpSY7n — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 4, 2026

Teoscar Hernandez is ready

He wants to succeed in the playoffs.

Some players are born ready to handle the #Postseason pressure pic.twitter.com/bckXpfuRYY — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

Dave Roberts is on the rise

His 70 postseason wins are impressive.

Most postseason managerial wins: Joe Torre: 84 (142 games)

Tony La Russa: 71 (132)

Dave Roberts: 70 (118) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 4, 2026

Dustin May in Game #3

He'll need to be ready to face Nick Pivetta.

Dustin May vs. Nick Pivetta in Game 3 — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 4, 2026

Kyle Tucker Steals the Show

He needs to play like this in the playoffs.

“Tuck is a superstar. There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to come through on the biggest stage of our season.” In Los Angeles, three weeks of good baseball outweigh six months of poor performance. And Kyle Tucker is ready to rewrite his year:https://t.co/S7MYKCubpP — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 4, 2026

10 years ago

Edwin Encarnacion did this.

10 Years Ago Today edWIN's Wild Card #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/1VZ3LtdPsS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 4, 2026

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