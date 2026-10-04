MLB in Brief: No Chris Sale | Kyle Tucker Steals the Show
No Chris Sale in Game #2
For the third straight game, it'll be a bullpen day in Atlanta. Having Sale pitch on Thursday hurts the team…
Teoscar Hernandez is ready
He wants to succeed in the playoffs.
Dave Roberts is on the rise
His 70 postseason wins are impressive.
Dustin May in Game #3
He'll need to be ready to face Nick Pivetta.
Kyle Tucker Steals the Show
He needs to play like this in the playoffs.
10 years ago
Edwin Encarnacion did this.
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