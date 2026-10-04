MLB in Brief: No Chris Sale | Kyle Tucker Steals the Show

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: No Chris Sale | Kyle Tucker Steals the Show
Credit: X

No Chris Sale in Game #2

For the third straight game, it'll be a bullpen day in Atlanta. Having Sale pitch on Thursday hurts the team…

Teoscar Hernandez is ready

He wants to succeed in the playoffs.

Dave Roberts is on the rise

His 70 postseason wins are impressive.

Dustin May in Game #3

He'll need to be ready to face Nick Pivetta.

Kyle Tucker Steals the Show

He needs to play like this in the playoffs.

10 years ago

Edwin Encarnacion did this.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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