Four points for Michael Hage tonight

Last night, Michael Hage put on a great debut performance in his first game of the season: two goals and one assist.

Today: one goal and three assists. He has seven points in two games this weekend.

It's true that Bowling Green isn't the toughest opponent, but seven points are seven points…

Michael Hage with a backhander and we're tiedpic.twitter.com/fQobHgdDvA — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 3, 2026

Bowling Green gave Michigan a tough time in the second game, following a 7-2 loss the day before.

Tonight, they fought until the very end, even leading 2-0 at one point in the game, and lost by just one goal (4-3).

You can sense that the Habs' hope is much more deeply invested, and with the departure of T.J. Hughes, among others, his responsibilities have increased significantly. It makes his decision to stay in school a little easier to understand.

Keep in mind that if Michigan makes it to the Frozen Four and wins the tournament, Hage won't be able to play a regular-season game with the CH. He could, however, play in the playoffs. We'll have to wait and see.

Hage, Landon DuPont, and Michigan will be back in action next Friday against Alaska Anchorage. Is another great night in store for Hage?

And speaking of DuPont, in his first two NCAA games, he has recorded two assists.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

RECORD! Tyson Philpot ties an Alouettes record by catching his 112th pass this season. He shares this mark with Ben Cahoon (2003) and Jamel Richardson (2011). cc @RDSca — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) October 4, 2026

– Patrick Kane believes the Sabres should have beaten the Habs in the last playoffs.

“This one was a lot more realistic than any of the other ones, right?” Patrick Kane on how close he was to joining the Sabres before he eventually ended up back in Chicago. Free to read: https://t.co/OUhoyVxKw1 — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 3, 2026

– Great footage.

Ovi and John Carlson taking the opening faceoff ahead of the Lightning's home opener (via: @MonSportsNet) pic.twitter.com/CGH0a5H3fR — BarDown (@BarDown) October 4, 2026

– Good luck to him.