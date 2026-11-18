Alexander Zharovsky is doing something that Ivan Demidov didn't even manage to accomplish in the KHL.

You couldn't make this up!

As we know, Demidov had an absolutely remarkable season in the KHL before coming to North America. But…

Now, his own record for the most points scored by a player under 20 could already be in jeopardy thanks to the performances of Alexander Zharovsky, another prospect for the Montreal Canadiens.

Zharovsky is currently on an impressive streak (19 points in 14 games), and at his current pace, he's on track to finish the season with 57 points in 67 games.

That's eight points more than the mark set by Demidov in the KHL… and there's another detail that makes this even more interesting: no player under 20 in KHL history has ever maintained an average of more than one point per game.

Will Zharo be the first?



This is just a reminder that no player under 20 years old has ever averaged more than one point per game in the KHL. Not Demidov.

Not Kaprizov.

Not Michkov. He's on pace for 57 points in 67 games, which is 8 more than Demidov's record. Ridiculous numbers for a 2nd-round pick who's way too skinny. — Mat the Habs and Colts fan (@SportsTalkManQC) November 17, 2026

What's crazy is that Zharovsky wasn't necessarily considered a top prospect at the time of his selection in the 2025 draft.

His size raised some eyebrows among scouts… and that explains why he slipped to the start of the second round. Today, if we could redo the first round of that draft, we'd probably hear Zharo's name called within the top 15!

Of course, he still has a ways to go, and he'll need to keep up this pace. But the numbers are there—and they're impressive, too.

Just imagine: Zharovsky could end up in North America… after outperforming Ivan Demidov in the KHL. That doesn't mean he'll be as good as Demidov in the NHL, but it's still noteworthy.

And it's great to see him shine like this in Russia, in a league that isn't necessarily easy for young players his age.

In a Nutshell

– Absolutely.

https://t.co/Y5lge9sGFb — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) November 18, 2026

– Makes sense.

Brian Boucher holds the NHL record for the longest shutout streak (332:01), but it doesn't hold a candle to watching his son Tyler make his NHL debut and score the game-winning goal! 🥹 Read more from Brian about his son's perseverance and what this moment meant to him ➡️ https://t.co/tqmrvs0n9P — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 18, 2026

– That makes sense.

Will any of @drosennhl's award predictions come true? 🔮 Read more about why he thinks these players and coach will win in this week's National Hockey List ➡️ https://t.co/8sIrzKubXD https://t.co/tEtF4EFKbf — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 18, 2026

– Oh.