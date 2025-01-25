Mikko Rantanen is angry about the trade

Mikko Rantanen is angry about the tradeMathis Therrien
Mikko Rantanen was completely caught off guard by the trade and was very upset. Colorado showed very little to no interest in attempting to re-sign him over the last several months. This was a panic move by Colorado.
— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) January 25, 2025
Rantanen was willing to continue negotiating throughout the season with Colorado. In fact, both sides had more contract talks this past week. Just couldn’t find enough common ground. The Avs, in the end, made the calculation they were never going to get there on a number…
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 25, 2025
What should be understood is that Rantanen’s salary demands were probably far too high for what the Avalanche could afford, and therefore, the decision was made to trade Rantanen rather than lose him this summer for nothing.
In short, it was quite a shock that we witnessed last night, and one can understand Rantanen’s frustration, especially if he does not end up reaching a long-term contract with his new team.
In Brief
– Erik Johnson was just as surprised as we were by this trade.
Turns out Erik Johnson was just as surprised as all of us
(h/t @evanrawal) pic.twitter.com/hGSK4zANXh
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 25, 2025
– This will clearly be worth watching.
Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky will be holding a media conference today at 2pm ET to discuss last night’s trade that brought in Hall & Rantanen. #RaiseUp
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 25, 2025
– What do you think?
Here is the Quarter-Century Team for the @Senators! #NHLQCTeam
Read more https://t.co/02mRYZ0iTZ pic.twitter.com/nab6h66d1R
— NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2025
– To be listened to.
one thing at a time. #CFMTL #Crew96 #AFDF https://t.co/KNc1iX4UnY
— Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) January 25, 2025
– To be continued.
The big right-hander is still looking for a contract for the next season. https://t.co/3t5MC1H2LO
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 25, 2025