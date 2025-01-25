Mikko Rantanen is angry about the trade

Credit: Mikko Rantanen is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. I agree with you, it sounds strange to see the name of such a big NHL star like Rantanen linked to a different team than the one he has played with since the beginning of his career, the Colorado Avalanche. Few people expected this kind […]

Mikko Rantanen was completely caught off guard by the trade and was very upset. Colorado showed very little to no interest in attempting to re-sign him over the last several months. This was a panic move by Colorado. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) January 25, 2025

Rantanen was willing to continue negotiating throughout the season with Colorado. In fact, both sides had more contract talks this past week. Just couldn’t find enough common ground. The Avs, in the end, made the calculation they were never going to get there on a number… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 25, 2025

Mikko Rantanen is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.I agree with you, it sounds strange to see the name of such a big NHL star like Rantanen linked to a different team than the one he has played with since the beginning of his career, the Colorado Avalanche.Few people expected this kind of trade, especially in the middle of January, a few weeks before the Four Nations tournament.Mikko Rantanen himself did not see it coming.Indeed, the 28-year-old Finnish winger was just as shocked and surprised as we were by this trade sending him to Carolina, and according to Andy Strickland, Rantanen is upset by the turn of events.Indeed, Rantanen did not think at all that he would be traded, at least not on the night of January 24, 2025.The Finn believed that possible new contract negotiations would take place with the Avalanche in the coming weeks, but ultimately, if there are any, they will happen with his new team, the Carolina Hurricanes.According to Strickland, the Avalanche did not really show interest in trying to sign a contract extension with Rantanen in the last few months, while Rantanen himself wanted to continue negotiating throughout the season.

What should be understood is that Rantanen’s salary demands were probably far too high for what the Avalanche could afford, and therefore, the decision was made to trade Rantanen rather than lose him this summer for nothing.

The Avalanche and Rantanen actually discussed this week, and these discussions surely led the Avalanche to be certain they could not afford to re-sign the star forward.

In short, it was quite a shock that we witnessed last night, and one can understand Rantanen’s frustration, especially if he does not end up reaching a long-term contract with his new team.

In Brief

If no agreement is reached by March 7, which is the trade deadline, Rantanen could very well be traded again, according to Elliotte Friedman. All of this remains to be followed very closely.

– Erik Johnson was just as surprised as we were by this trade.

Turns out Erik Johnson was just as surprised as all of us (h/t @evanrawal) pic.twitter.com/hGSK4zANXh — BarDown (@BarDown) January 25, 2025

– This will clearly be worth watching.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky will be holding a media conference today at 2pm ET to discuss last night’s trade that brought in Hall & Rantanen. #RaiseUp — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 25, 2025

– What do you think?

– To be listened to.

– To be continued.