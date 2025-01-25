Skip to content
Jeff Gorton believes there is an NHL goalie in Cayden Primeau

 Mathis Therrien
Credit: Getty Images
The vast majority of Montreal Canadiens fans have long since given up, or perhaps recently, on Cayden Primeau and his potential in the NHL.

It seems we all wrote him off since he was sent back to Laval with the Rocket, especially since Jakub Dobes has been shining in his NHL debut with a record of 5-0-0.

Dobes has seamlessly taken Primeau’s place in Montreal, and this is after just five games of experience.

In short, we all believe that Cayden Primeau is no longer in the Canadiens’ plans, but that does not seem to be entirely the case yet, at least not for Jeff Gorton.

Indeed, the executive vice president of hockey operations for the Canadiens recently stated during his appearance on the Sick Podcast that he still believes there is an NHL goalie in Cayden Primeau.

Indeed, Gorton explained that Primeau is a very hardworking guy, and like many goaltenders in recent years, he is having a disappointing season after giving hope that he was ready for the NHL last season.

What keeps Gorton believing in Primeau even more are obviously the performances of the 25-year-old goalie since he was sent back to Laval.

In fact, to Gorton’s delight, Primeau remains undefeated in six starts this season with the Laval Rocket, since Jakub Dobes took his place as the backup goalie in Montreal.

Primeau has only allowed 11 goals during this streak of games, and he currently has the Rocket at the top of their division, in addition to being first in the entire American League in terms of points percentage.

This is a nice streak for Primeau, and it shows that he has not been discouraged by his demotion to Laval, and that he wants to regroup and regain confidence in himself.

His goal is clearly to return to the NHL, and if we are to believe Jeff Gorton, that can still happen.

Personally, I am among those who have mostly stopped believing in Cayden Primeau, but you never know, and let’s not forget that goaltenders always take longer to develop and establish themselves in the NHL.

The Canadiens have a perfect example right in front of them with Samuel Montembeault.

In short, all of this remains to be seen, and let’s hope that both Dobes and Primeau remain undefeated and continue to dominate, while they are both clearly in the right spot.


