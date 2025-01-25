Jeff Gorton believes there is an NHL goalie in Cayden Primeau

The vast majority of Montreal Canadiens fans have long since given up, or perhaps recently, on Cayden Primeau and his potential in the NHL.It seems we all wrote him off since he was sent back to Laval with the Rocket, especially since Jakub Dobes has been shining in his NHL debut with a record of 5-0-0.

Dobes has seamlessly taken Primeau’s place in Montreal, and this is after just five games of experience.

In short, we all believe that Cayden Primeau is no longer in the Canadiens’ plans, but that does not seem to be entirely the case yet, at least not for Jeff Gorton.

Jeff Gorton believes Cayden Primeau is an NHL goalie. “I think there’s an NHL goalie in there” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/tdFFmoqA0W — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) January 25, 2025

Indeed, the executive vice president of hockey operations for the Canadiens recently stated during his appearance on the Sick Podcast that he still believes there is an NHL goalie in Cayden Primeau.Indeed, Gorton explained that Primeau is a very hardworking guy, and like many goaltenders in recent years, he is having a disappointing season after giving hope that he was ready for the NHL last season.What keeps Gorton believing in Primeau even more are obviously the performances of the 25-year-old goalie since he was sent back to Laval.

In fact, to Gorton’s delight, Primeau remains undefeated in six starts this season with the Laval Rocket, since Jakub Dobes took his place as the backup goalie in Montreal.

6⃣ victories in 6⃣ games with the Rocket for Cayden Primeau! https://t.co/sn0HaK4cVN pic.twitter.com/ofeLeDrFpV — RDS (@RDSca) January 25, 2025

Primeau has only allowed 11 goals during this streak of games, and he currently has the Rocket at the top of their division, in addition to being first in the entire American League in terms of points percentage.This is a nice streak for Primeau, and it shows that he has not been discouraged by his demotion to Laval, and that he wants to regroup and regain confidence in himself.His goal is clearly to return to the NHL, and if we are to believe Jeff Gorton, that can still happen.

Personally, I am among those who have mostly stopped believing in Cayden Primeau, but you never know, and let’s not forget that goaltenders always take longer to develop and establish themselves in the NHL.

The Canadiens have a perfect example right in front of them with Samuel Montembeault.

In short, all of this remains to be seen, and let’s hope that both Dobes and Primeau remain undefeated and continue to dominate, while they are both clearly in the right spot.

In Brief

– Good for Mailloux.

– Interesting.

Rantanen was willing to continue negotiating throughout the season with Colorado. In fact, both sides had more contract talks this past week. Just couldn’t find enough common ground. The Avs, in the end, made the calculation they were never going to get there on a number… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 25, 2025

– Indeed. What a big move by the new GM of the Hurricanes.

Getting Rantanen in a blockbuster, new Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky proved he is an absolute cowboy when it comes to making trades, says @Ken_Campbell27: https://t.co/DjBF9B1DRx — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 25, 2025

– Worth reading.

My weekly Stu’s Slapshots notebook on how #Habs rookie Lane Hutson grew up idolizing Patrick Kane, how his parents owning an arena helped him and his three brothers, how he could have been a Maple Leaf and why he keeps his head on a swivel on ice #HabsIO: https://t.co/gjSZFsvLmq — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 25, 2025

– Surprise victory for Keys against Sabalenka in the final.