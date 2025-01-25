Elias Pettersson/J.T. Miller: the Hurricanes had strongly discussed with the Canucks

Elias Pettersson/J.T. Miller: the Hurricanes had strongly discussed with the CanucksMathis Therrien
Indeed, to see one of the best players in the NHL, currently ranked 6th in the league’s scoring leaderboard (Mikko Rantanen), being traded for the 12th best scorer in the NHL (Martin Necas) is a unique phenomenon and quite unimaginable in the Bettman circuit, especially in the middle of the season.
In short, Rantanen was more available on the market than one might have thought, and the Carolina Hurricanes capitalized on that to add one of the league’s best players to their lineup.
They were preparing a big “move,” and when the time came to make a decision, they chose the route of Mikko Rantanen.
In short, what a completely wild night last night was, and let’s see what unfolds from here.
– This is a trade that affects the Rangers and the entire Eastern Conference.
