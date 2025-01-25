Skip to content
Elias Pettersson/J.T. Miller: the Hurricanes had strongly discussed with the Canucks

 Mathis Therrien
Credit: Getty Images
Last night, we likely witnessed the biggest transaction of the 21st century in the National Hockey League, at least certainly since the Matthew Tkachuk/Jonathan Huberdeau trade.

Indeed, to see one of the best players in the NHL, currently ranked 6th in the league’s scoring leaderboard (Mikko Rantanen), being traded for the 12th best scorer in the NHL (Martin Necas) is a unique phenomenon and quite unimaginable in the Bettman circuit, especially in the middle of the season.

Seeing Mikko Rantanen change addresses, with barely half the season gone, truly shocked and surprised everyone last night.

No one was expecting this trade, despite rumors suggesting that the Colorado Avalanche were struggling to agree on a new contract with the Finnish forward.

In short, Rantanen was more available on the market than one might have thought, and the Carolina Hurricanes capitalized on that to add one of the league’s best players to their lineup.

Eric Tulsky, the new general manager of the Hurricanes, is not here to fool around, and he proved it with this trade.

Interestingly, before finalizing the deal for Mikko Rantanen, the Canes had significant discussions with the Vancouver Canucks regarding Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller.

Indeed, as reported by Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes and the Canucks were discussing two separate potential trades, one involving Pettersson and another involving Miller.

Friedman believes that Martin Necas was involved in the trade discussions for Pettersson, but not for J.T. Miller.

The Hurricanes were really seeking to create a shockwave in the NHL by completing a massive trade to improve themselves.

They were preparing a big “move,” and when the time came to make a decision, they chose the route of Mikko Rantanen.

Furthermore, although no contract extension has been signed with Rantanen yet, it remains the plan and desire for the Hurricanes to sign him long-term.

However, if Rantanen and Carolina do not reach an agreement and he reaches the free agent market, the Chicago Blackhawks will be worth watching according to Elliotte Friedman, as they acted as a third party in the transaction.

The Hawks will clearly try to bring Rantanen to Chicago to join Connor Bedard.

In short, what a completely wild night last night was, and let’s see what unfolds from here.


