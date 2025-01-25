Skip to content
Top-4: Colton Dach scores his first goal in the NHL

 Mathis Therrien
Top-4: Colton Dach scores his first goal in the NHL
There were four games in the National Hockey League last night.

The Canadiens weren’t in action, but we were still keeping an eye on these games.

We were treated to several highlights, of course, and here’s a report.

1. Colton Dach scores his first NHL goal

The offensive awakening of Kirby Dach with the Montreal Canadiens has amusingly coincided with the debut of his brother Colton Dach in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Indeed, Colton Dach is making his first steps in the NHL, and last night he played his 10th career game.

And for the occasion, well, Kirby’s little brother scored his first goal in the National Hockey League.

This is a great achievement for Colton Dach, who now has four points in ten games since being called up to the NHL.

Here are his thoughts on his first NHL goal.

As for the game itself, the Blackhawks faced the Tampa Bay Lightning and had the chance to help the Montreal Canadiens by winning.

It was close, as the Blackhawks led 3-2 with less than a minute to play, but unfortunately, Jake Guentzel tied the game, and Nikita Kucherov then played the hero in overtime.

2. Cole Perfetti records his first career hat trick

In a game pitting the Winnipeg Jets against the Utah Hockey Club, the Jets’ first-round pick (10th overall) in 2020 shone with three goals.

Indeed, in this 5-2 victory by the Jets, Cole Perfetti scored his first career hat trick.

He is the 40th player in history to score a hat trick while wearing a Jets uniform.

Perfetti now has 28 points, including ten goals, in 50 games.

3. Alexander Romanov crushes Cam York

What made Romanov a fan favorite in Montreal was his crushing body checks.

He was greatly appreciated for his robust and physical play, and it’s the same in New York with the Islanders.

Last night, in an important 3-1 victory for the Islanders against the Philadelphia Flyers, Romanov delivered a solid check to defender Cam York.

The Islanders are back to .500 with this victory, and they are six points from a playoff spot with two games in hand on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

4. Big win for the Stars against the Golden Knights

In a titanic showdown between two of the best teams in the Western Conference and the entire NHL, the Dallas Stars triumphed 4-3 over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jason Robertson stood out with two goals, including the winning goal, allowing the Stars to reclaim second place in the Central Division ahead of the Minnesota Wild.

There is really quite an atmosphere in Dallas during games, and it was felt again last night during a game against a strong team like the Golden Knights.


Overtime

– A beautiful goalie goal in the OHL.

– Here are the results from the previous day.

– Here are the top point scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 13 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)
