Top-4: Colton Dach scores his first goal in the NHL

Top-4: Colton Dach scores his first goal in the NHLMathis Therrien
The Canadiens weren’t in action, but we were still keeping an eye on these games.
We were treated to several highlights, of course, and here’s a report.
And for the occasion, well, Kirby’s little brother scored his first goal in the National Hockey League.
THAT’S HIS FIRST NHL GOAL!!
Congrats, Colton Dach!!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/J3DI4ybsrI
— NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2025
“Just throw a puck in the net and you never know.” @Panger40 caught up with Colton Dach after scoring his first NHL career goal pic.twitter.com/up8PAwEYWt
— Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) January 25, 2025
After assisting on the @TBLightning’s tying goal with 41 seconds remaining, Nikita Kucherov buries the @Energizer overtime winner to give the Bolts two points! pic.twitter.com/gAtD22HOAa
— NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2025
In a game pitting the Winnipeg Jets against the Utah Hockey Club, the Jets’ first-round pick (10th overall) in 2020 shone with three goals.
Cole Perfetti is leaving with a few extra hats after scoring his first career hat trick!!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/yzGh5sdkBt
— NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2025
He was greatly appreciated for his robust and physical play, and it’s the same in New York with the Islanders.
Here is all three angles of the Romanov hit on York. #Isles pic.twitter.com/Nh7YAYBtwY
— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) January 25, 2025
ICYMI: Jason Robertson loves to score against Vegas pic.twitter.com/Qh1a02Wxcr
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 25, 2025
Overtime
– A beautiful goalie goal in the OHL.
WE’VE GOT A GOALIE GOAL IN THE OHL!
: @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/GmsqtTwHWQ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2025
– Here are the results from the previous day.
Friday’s games were highlighted by a late comeback win from the @TBLightning and two players hitting milestones with Mark Stone reaching 300 points with the @GoldenKnights and Nikolaj Ehlers recording his 500th point with the @NHLJets.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xp2BO2amhp pic.twitter.com/6i6VHVMYzY
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2025
– Here are the top point scorers from the previous day.
– On the schedule today in the NHL: 13 games.