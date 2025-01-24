Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
«Sidney Crosby in Denver»: it’s becoming fashionable again

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Mikko Rantanen has left Colorado. What does this mean for the future?

After all, it is easy to think that Colorado, which is getting Martin Necas as the main piece, is losing out. Rantanen is quite a hockey player.

Does the club want to add a big piece to compensate? Possibly.

I’m not saying that Sidney Crosby will definitely be that big piece (especially since I’m one of those who thinks Sid won’t be moved), but we know that Frank Seravalli mentioned that he heard a “bigger rumor than Rantanen” in the past 48 hours.

And several hints point towards Pennsylvania. Crosby’s name is popular right now, anyway… and here’s why.

1. We should take this with a grain of salt, but Paul Bissonnette (who is sometimes right) keeps mentioning Crosby in Colorado to join his good friend Nathan MacKinnon.

It’s worth what it’s worth, but still. I didn’t say it will happen, I said it’s being talked about.

2. Jimmy Murphy also mentioned something similar. He said he has “a funny feeling” about a friend from Nova Scotia joining Colorado for Mack.

No need for me to draw you a picture…

3. The pièce de résistance: Kevin Weekes, who has a good track record with rumors, posted an image of Pittsburgh on social media. And we know what he’s talking about.

Ryan Callahan said things are in motion. Hmm


extension

Let’s remember that officially, Crosby does not want to be traded and he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh. I believe him, but I also keep in mind that official words are worth what they are worth.

And I also keep in mind that this can change, even if it doesn’t seem to be heading that way right now.

