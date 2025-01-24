«Sidney Crosby in Denver»: it’s becoming fashionable again

Crosby to the Avs is back on the table I’m shaking right now people. Is that what this means? Someone explain it to me. https://t.co/WMvyffTc2T — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) January 25, 2025

Got a weird feeling Nathan MacKinnon is getting a friend from Nova Scotia as a teammate soon https://t.co/PpXYZIMwWA — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) January 25, 2025

Things are in motion …. https://t.co/KwUiJWw1sO — Ryan Callahan (@TheRealCally24) January 25, 2025

extension

I don’t know how many times Sidney Crosby has to say that he never wants to play for another franchise. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) January 25, 2025

Unless something changes — and at this point I have absolutely ZERO reason to believe it will — Sidney Crosby isn’t being traded out of Pittsburgh. He’s an untouchable as far as the #pens are concerned, plus he’s got a no-movement clause and no desire to be dealt. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 25, 2025