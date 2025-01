Jesperi Kotkaniemi: it was too good to be true

Still sorting out details, but sounds like both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas are going to #GoAvsGo from #RaiseUp as part of the trade for Mikko Rantanen. Again, very complex deal and trade call has not yet been conducted. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 25, 2025

Hearing the Jays were a close runner up on Mikko Rantanen — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) January 25, 2025

At this point, you have seen that the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Chicago Blackhawks have decided to give us some stock this Friday night through a huge transaction. My colleague Pablo Herrera is on the case , indeed.Mikko Rantanen along with Taylor Hall to Carolina and Martin Necas to Colorado are the key points of the transaction. And at one point, it was thought that Jesperi Kotkaniemi was heading to Denver.The former Canadian player was heading to Colorado, according to Frank Seravalli… but he later retracted. As you can see, he deleted his original tweet about KK.What was the craziest part of all this was really KK’s presence in the transaction. After all, I always thought this guy couldn’t, with his contract, be traded.And finally, he is going nowhere. Seravalli stated he was mistaken.After all, the former first overall pick of the Canadiens, who was siiiiiii proud to find himself in Carolina (or just to leave Montreal, maybe), is clearly not playing up to expectations. And despite everything, Colorado wanted him? It didn’t make sense.I was thinking that the trend of making the other GM drink to negotiate was back.In my eyes, it would have been a huge victory for the “little advanced stats guy” sitting in the Hurricanes GM chair, Eric Tulsky. Getting rid of KK’s contract would have been genius… but it won’t happen.Let’s remember that KK earns $4.82 million a year for another five and a half years. That’s a long time for a player… uh… average. #10GoalsAnd23PointsIn49Games– The Blue Jays would have been finalists for Mikko Rantanen. Those who follow baseball know how funny that joke is under the current circumstances.