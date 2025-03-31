Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5 : The Hurricanes do the Habs a favor by beating the Islanders
Raphael Simard
Top-5 : The Hurricanes do the Habs a favor by beating the Islanders
Credit: Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule. In the afternoon, the Canadiens were one of the teams in action. Here are the results and highlights: Sunday closed with Alex Ovechkin bringing The #Gr8Chase five goals away from completion and the @LAKings scoring eight goals en route to a franchise record […]
Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule.

In the afternoon, the Canadiens were one of the teams in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Islanders’ defeat

After the win against the Panthers, the Habs could turn their attention to the Hurricanes-Islanders game.

Carolina could give a helping hand to the Montrealers with a win. That’s exactly what they did. A 6-4 win.

Rough day at the office for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who took a puck to the helmet.

In the second period, with the game tied, Seth Jarvis gave his team the lead with a goal.

His fifth shorthanded goal this season.

New York, like the rest of the game, came back from behind, but in the third period, Dmitry Orlov scored the winning goal.

Here is the updated standings in the East:

(Credit: NHL.com )

2. Alex Ovechkin five goals away from exclusive record

In Washington, the Sabres were visiting. One could expect a drubbing of one of the best teams in the league against one of the worst, but Buffalo played spoiler.

A 8-5 win.

Despite the loss, Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net (his 890th goal) and is now five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.

No goal for the 8, then.

Aliaksei Protas is no slouch as a goal-scorer either.

He reached the 30-goal plateau.

On the Sabres’ side, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch led the charge with three points each.

3. A goal scored in Pittsburgh

In the game between the Senators and Penguins, one could expect a minimum of action.

Only one goal was scored. And that goal was scored in overtime.

Who else but Sidney Crosby to give the win to his team?

With this goal, the 87 increased to 10 his streak of games with at least one point.

It was his 24th career overtime goal.

Big point earned by the Senators, who are increasingly securing their 7th place in the East.

4. Cole Perfetti seals the win for the Jets in brilliant fashion

It was a big game for the Canucks, as they visited the Jets in Winnipeg.

Vancouver was six points away from the playoffs, and it was time to get closer to the Blues and the last playoff spot. Mission failed: Winnipeg won 3-1.

Cole Perfetti sealed the win with this beautiful goal:

It was the Canucks, however, who scored first.

But after this goal, no player was able to beat Connor Hellebuyck.

Since 2000-2001, the Jets’ goalie is one of three with two seasons of 43 wins or more.

Here is an update of the standings in the West:

(Credit: NHL.com )

5. The Leafs distance themselves from the Panthers and the Lightning

In the evening, the Leafs visited the Ducks in Anaheim.

The visitors eventually won 3-2. Max Domi first opened the scoring with a beautiful goal.

In the second period, Mitch Marner also wanted to join the party of beautiful goals.

He completely deked Lukas Dostal.

Anaheim, however, came back from behind and even tied the game.

It was Sam Colangelo who brought the two teams back to square one.

Toronto, however, scored the winning goal through Steven Lorentz.

With the Panthers’ defeat, the Leafs have distanced themselves from the two Florida teams in the standings.

Tampa did not play.


Overtime

— Game with eight goals for L.A.

— Ouch!

— Not nice.

— The top scorers from yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com )

— Four games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content