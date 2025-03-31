Top-5 : The Hurricanes do the Habs a favor by beating the Islanders

Sunday closed with Alex Ovechkin bringing The #Gr8Chase five goals away from completion and the @LAKings scoring eight goals en route to a franchise record for home wins in a season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/e6pHqYeyqp pic.twitter.com/XRBijMMjeA
1. Islanders’ defeat
Carolina could give a helping hand to the Montrealers with a win. That’s exactly what they did. A 6-4 win.
Puck deflected off Kotkaniemi's helmet
Seth Jarvis’ fifth shorthanded goal ties him for the League lead!
Seth Jarvis' fifth shorthanded goal ties him for the League lead!
Dmitry Orlov fires from the point for the lead
Dmitry Orlov fires from the point for the lead
Despite the loss, Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net (his 890th goal) and is now five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.
890th goal for Alex Ovechkin
890th goal for Alex Ovechkin

The Russian is getting closer to the NHL record! #Gr8Chase #Ovechkin
Pierre-Luc Dubois tips home what could have been goal No. 891 for Ovi
The Capitals pull within one pic.twitter.com/XzqNUzSA46
That’s a beautiful way to score your 30th goal of the season, Aliaksei Protas!
That's a beautiful way to score your 30th goal of the season, Aliaksei Protas!
On the Sabres’ side, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch led the charge with three points each.
SID WITH THE OT ONE TIME BOMB
Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to 10 games with his 24th career overtime goal – the only player in NHL history with as many is Alex Ovechkin (27).#NHLStats: https://t.co/iX5z1R9MWt pic.twitter.com/5EnnIC5Jkx
COLE PERFETTI SCORES AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY
With crucial points on the line, Pius Suter gets the @Canucks on the board first!
Since 2000-2001, the Jets’ goalie is one of three with two seasons of 43 wins or more.
Some pretty elite company for Connor Hellebuyck
WHAT A MOVE AND BACKHAND BY MAX DOMI
Mitch Marner with the filthy fake out
Sam Colangelo buries it in front to tie the game
Steven Lorentz's deflection gives the Leafs the lead
With the Panthers’ defeat, the Leafs have distanced themselves from the two Florida teams in the standings.
Overtime
— Game with eight goals for L.A.
Update: the Kings scored again
Update: the Kings scored again

Two goals in 33 seconds
— Ouch!
Ryan Graves was called for interference at the end of the second period for this play on Brady Tkachuk.
Tkachuk did not leave the game.
— Not nice.
Rasmus Sandin with a sarcastic applause to the ref
— The top scorers from yesterday.
— Four games on the schedule tonight.