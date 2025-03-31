Top-5 : The Hurricanes do the Habs a favor by beating the Islanders

Credit: Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule. In the afternoon, the Canadiens were one of the teams in action. Here are the results and highlights: Sunday closed with Alex Ovechkin bringing The #Gr8Chase five goals away from completion and the @LAKings scoring eight goals en route to a franchise record […]

Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule.In the afternoon, the Canadiens were one of the teams in action. Here are the results and highlights:

1. Islanders’ defeat

After the win against the Panthers, the Habs could turn their attention to the Hurricanes-Islanders game.

Carolina could give a helping hand to the Montrealers with a win. That’s exactly what they did. A 6-4 win.

2. Alex Ovechkin five goals away from exclusive record

Rough day at the office for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who took a puck to the helmet.In the second period, with the game tied, Seth Jarvis gave his team the lead with a goal.His fifth shorthanded goal this season.New York, like the rest of the game, came back from behind, but in the third period, Dmitry Orlov scored the winning goal.Here is the updated standings in the East:In Washington, the Sabres were visiting. One could expect a drubbing of one of the best teams in the league against one of the worst, but Buffalo played spoiler.A 8-5 win.

Despite the loss, Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net (his 890th goal) and is now five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.