Top-5 : The Hurricanes do the Habs a favor by beating the Islanders

Sunday closed with Alex Ovechkin bringing The #Gr8Chase five goals away from completion and the @LAKings scoring eight goals en route to a franchise record for home wins in a season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/e6pHqYeyqp pic.twitter.com/XRBijMMjeA — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 31, 2025

Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule.In the afternoon, the Canadiens were one of the teams in action. Here are the results and highlights:

1. Islanders’ defeat

After the win against the Panthers, the Habs could turn their attention to the Hurricanes-Islanders game.

Carolina could give a helping hand to the Montrealers with a win. That’s exactly what they did. A 6-4 win.

Puck deflected off Kotkaniemi’s helmet pic.twitter.com/E78uMhqHlS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 30, 2025

Seth Jarvis’ fifth shorthanded goal ties him for the League lead! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/QSFrzhzyyq — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025

Dmitry Orlov fires from the point for the lead : SNE, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/0zuTM7F845 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025

2. Alex Ovechkin five goals away from exclusive record

Rough day at the office for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who took a puck to the helmet.In the second period, with the game tied, Seth Jarvis gave his team the lead with a goal.His fifth shorthanded goal this season.New York, like the rest of the game, came back from behind, but in the third period, Dmitry Orlov scored the winning goal.Here is the updated standings in the East:In Washington, the Sabres were visiting. One could expect a drubbing of one of the best teams in the league against one of the worst, but Buffalo played spoiler.A 8-5 win.

Despite the loss, Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net (his 890th goal) and is now five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.

890th goal for Alex Ovechkin The Russian is getting closer to the NHL record! #Gr8Chase #Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/0KRR5C3zGL — RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2025

No goal for the 8, then.

Pierre-Luc Dubois tips home what could have been goal No. 891 for Ovi The Capitals pull within one pic.twitter.com/XzqNUzSA46 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025

That’s a beautiful way to score your 30th goal of the season, Aliaksei Protas! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/mJEu8V4TIo — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025

Aliaksei Protas is no slouch as a goal-scorer either.He reached the 30-goal plateau.

On the Sabres’ side, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch led the charge with three points each.

3. A goal scored in Pittsburgh

SID WITH THE OT ONE TIME BOMB pic.twitter.com/uq6fiiRwyy — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 30, 2025

Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to 10 games with his 24th career overtime goal – the only player in NHL history with as many is Alex Ovechkin (27).#NHLStats: https://t.co/iX5z1R9MWt pic.twitter.com/5EnnIC5Jkx — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 31, 2025

4. Cole Perfetti seals the win for the Jets in brilliant fashion

COLE PERFETTI SCORES AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/vsgwch2hP2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 30, 2025

With crucial points on the line, Pius Suter gets the @Canucks on the board first! pic.twitter.com/EK961tguGd — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025

In the game between the Senators and Penguins, one could expect a minimum of action.Only one goal was scored. And that goal was scored in overtime.Who else but Sidney Crosby to give the win to his team?With this goal, the 87 increased to 10 his streak of games with at least one point.It was his 24th career overtime goal.Big point earned by the Senators, who are increasingly securing their 7th place in the East.It was a big game for the Canucks, as they visited the Jets in Winnipeg.Vancouver was six points away from the playoffs, and it was time to get closer to the Blues and the last playoff spot. Mission failed: Winnipeg won 3-1.Cole Perfetti sealed the win with this beautiful goal:It was the Canucks, however, who scored first.But after this goal, no player was able to beat Connor Hellebuyck.

Since 2000-2001, the Jets’ goalie is one of three with two seasons of 43 wins or more.

Some pretty elite company for Connor Hellebuyck pic.twitter.com/oO8i0aNhD0 — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025

5. The Leafs distance themselves from the Panthers and the Lightning

WHAT A MOVE AND BACKHAND BY MAX DOMI pic.twitter.com/JyMxGvdmun — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2025

Mitch Marner with the filthy fake out pic.twitter.com/CdsLJiunSc — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 31, 2025

Sam Colangelo buries it in front to tie the game pic.twitter.com/5kMIxRIoJL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2025

Steven Lorentz’s deflection gives the Leafs the lead pic.twitter.com/ThYhEO1YoE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2025

Here is an update of the standings in the West:In the evening, the Leafs visited the Ducks in Anaheim.The visitors eventually won 3-2. Max Domi first opened the scoring with a beautiful goal.In the second period, Mitch Marner also wanted to join the party of beautiful goals.He completely deked Lukas Dostal.Anaheim, however, came back from behind and even tied the game.It was Sam Colangelo who brought the two teams back to square one.Toronto, however, scored the winning goal through Steven Lorentz.

With the Panthers’ defeat, the Leafs have distanced themselves from the two Florida teams in the standings.

Tampa did not play.

— Game with eight goals for L.A.

Update: the Kings scored again Two goals in 33 seconds pic.twitter.com/Uo02duVBIc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2025

— Ouch!

Ryan Graves was called for interference at the end of the second period for this play on Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk did not leave the game. pic.twitter.com/Wcsc21uUxc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 30, 2025

— Not nice.

Rasmus Sandin with a sarcastic applause to the ref pic.twitter.com/oibjqE5qd1 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 30, 2025

— The top scorers from yesterday.

