Season over for Jacob Fowler: he can now sign with the Canadiens

The Boston College Eagles goalie had another remarkable season in the NCAA and now it’s time for the playoffs.
Cole Hutson is that DUDE. pic.twitter.com/5gmfXYWgzG
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 29, 2025
Two goals conceded on 11 shots, it’s far from ideal, especially when it’s a playoff game.
And what had to happen happened…
Zeev Buium tripled the lead with a remarkable shot. At least, the whole team believed it, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a coach’s challenge from BC.
At least, even if Leonard doesn’t produce, he knows how to make himself useful with his intense and physical style of play, constantly disrupting the opponent. Even there, in the first two periods, I didn’t see as much of Leonard as I expected.
Jacob Fowler’s season in the NCAA is now over and he can soon sign his entry-level contract with the pros.
Can Fowler make his place with the Rocket? It’s hard to say for now, but we’ll know more in the coming days/weeks.
Three options are available to Jacob Fowler.
1. Sign his entry-level contract with the Canadiens immediately and burn the first year of his deal. He would become ineligible to play for Laval during the season and playoffs.
2. Accept an entry-level contract for 2025-2026 with a… https://t.co/xJfhHQyICk
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 31, 2025
Overtime
– The G.O.A.T helped the habs in their playoff run with a goal in overtime, Ovechkin-style.
SIDNEY CROSBY SCORES THE OVERTIME WINNER
Penguins win 1-0! pic.twitter.com/QLkICv9jRT
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 30, 2025
– Big day for the Tricolore, who not only won their game, but the other teams in the playoff race also lost.
Montreal beats Florida, 4-2. Pittsburgh beats Ottawa, 1-0 in OT. Carolina beats NY Islanders 6-4.
So … pic.twitter.com/YrdBAPjAmf
— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 31, 2025
– The former habs player completely humiliated Radko Gudas and completed it with an incredible backhand shot.
MAX DOMI
What a goal! pic.twitter.com/8pgudLVUv7
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 31, 2025
– He hit a wall.
Went for the Michigan and got HIT BY A MACK TRUCK
(via @pennstatemhky) pic.twitter.com/XrU97FlYBj
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 30, 2025