Season over for Jacob Fowler: he can now sign with the Canadiens

All the fans of the Canadiens have been eagerly waiting to see Jacob Fowler join the pros.

The Boston College Eagles goalie had another remarkable season in the NCAA and now it’s time for the playoffs.

Cole Hutson is that DUDE. pic.twitter.com/5gmfXYWgzG — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 29, 2025

Yesterday, the first two teams to make it to the famous Frozen Four were determined.The University of Massachusetts lost their game against Western Michigan.The Boston University Terriers, on the other hand, won against Cornell University in a game that ended in overtime, thanks to a goal from Quinn Hutson.Cole Hutson, the other brother of Lane, once again scored with a magnificent shot from the top of an almost impossible angle.On this Sunday, there were two other games on the schedule and the first one, opposing the University of Connecticut to the University of Penn State, also ended in overtime. The winning goal was scored by Penn State with a little over two minutes left in the overtime period.Penn State, who will be participating in the Frozen Four for the first time in their history, will face Boston University.As for Jacob Fowler and Boston College, they faced the reigning champions: the Pioneers of the University of Denver and Sam Harris, another prospect of the habs.In the first period, the game was dominated by Boston College, who set the pace with 11 shots on goal compared to only five from Denver.Unfortunately, it was BC who conceded the first goal of the game, at the end of the first engagement.Eric Pohlkamp was the author of the first goal with a quality shot.The second period, at least the beginning of it, was much more in favor of Denver, who decided to open up the game.After three minutes had elapsed, it was 2-0 after a goal from James Reeder, assisted by the excellent Zeev Buium and Samu Salminen.

Two goals conceded on 11 shots, it’s far from ideal, especially when it’s a playoff game.

And what had to happen happened…

Zeev Buium tripled the lead with a remarkable shot. At least, the whole team believed it, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a coach’s challenge from BC.

The goal was finally disallowed and Fowler can at least breathe a little.Fortunately for the Boston College goalie, the second goal and the disallowed third goal seemed to have revitalized him and he was back in the game.On the other hand, at this point in the game, the big guns of the Eagles had not made themselves felt. The James Hagens, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault had to step up in a game of this magnitude.

At least, even if Leonard doesn’t produce, he knows how to make himself useful with his intense and physical style of play, constantly disrupting the opponent. Even there, in the first two periods, I didn’t see as much of Leonard as I expected.

In the last minute of play in the second period, it was the second-round prospect of the Nashville Predators, Teddy Stiga, who stood out for BC.The 55th overall pick in 2024 reduced the deficit with a breakaway, slipping the puck between the pads of Matt Davis.Stiga is the player who stood out the most in the game and the Preds seem to have an excellent prospect. He had also escaped earlier in the second period while shorthanded and almost scored twice on the same sequence.After 40 minutes of play, the score was 2-1 for Denver.It promised to be an exciting third and final period.The goal from Stiga at the end of the second period completely revitalized the Eagles. After a second period dominated by the Pioneers in terms of shots (18-10), Boston College set the tone quickly in the third period and continued with 11 shots on goal compared to only one after 16 minutes of play.We could really see intense and hungry eagles.With a little less than two minutes left in regulation time, Boston College took a timeout to rest and rally their troops.The team took advantage of it to pull Jacob Fowler for an extra attacker.Unfortunately, the Pioneers scored the insurance goal in an empty net with four seconds left to play.Denver will therefore face Western Michigan in the Frozen Four.

Jacob Fowler’s season in the NCAA is now over and he can soon sign his entry-level contract with the pros.

By signing a contract, Fowler could join the Laval Rocket and support Cayden Primeau and Connor Hughes.

Can Fowler make his place with the Rocket? It’s hard to say for now, but we’ll know more in the coming days/weeks.

Three options are available to Jacob Fowler. 1. Sign his entry-level contract with the Canadiens immediately and burn the first year of his deal. He would become ineligible to play for Laval during the season and playoffs. 2. Accept an entry-level contract for 2025-2026 with a… https://t.co/xJfhHQyICk — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 31, 2025

