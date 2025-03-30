5 points in 2 games: Michkov is a transformed player since Tortorella’s departure

Montreal Canadiens fans can rejoice as Lane Hutson is now at the top of the rookie points list in the NHL, with his three points in Sunday’s game.
“I think just having that pressure and knowing that every play you make is crucial and can have a big impact on the game, it’s quite pleasant.” – Lane Hutson
To Lane Hutson, the pressure of the playoff chase is “pretty fun.”
That maturity and level-headedness was on display as he guided the Habs in Sunday’s must-win game against the Panthers, @EricEngels writes. https://t.co/AFVko6qwgc
For a while now, we haven’t been counting on Matvei Michkov to put up a good fight for the rookie of the year award.
He has only played two games since Tortorella’s departure, but we can already feel a breath of fresh air from the Flyers’ rookie.
It’s pretty rare to see a head coach get fired this late in the season.
At this point, you’re just as well off waiting until the end of the season and hoping for a better draft pick.
Daniel Brière has finally decided to pull the plug on Tortorella, and it’s paying off for the team so far, even if the sample size is small.
And it’s not just Michkov who’s benefiting from Tortorella’s departure. There were some frictions between a few players and the fiery coach, and Sean Couturier is another one.
If the Flyers’ and Michkov’s successes continue, he could very well challenge Celebrini and Hutson, or even surpass them for the points total.
Overtime
– Tom Wilson finds it very different to face the Sabres, unlike teams that are more structured and intense, like the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild.
Wilson on struggles vs. BUF: “They’re a high-risk, high-reward team. And at this time of year, you come off a couple teams (at WPG and MIN) that playing very structured, heavy, physical games and then you come back and it’s a run-and-gun game, it feels very different than out…
– A whole season from Mikhail Sergachev.
The Blackhawks and @utahhockeyclub combined for five goals in the second period, highlighted by Mikhail Sergachev’s 14th goal of the season. Only two defensemen have had more in a franchise’s inaugural season since 1967-68.#NHLStats: https://t.co/e6pHqYf6fX pic.twitter.com/PWpmjMbHI4
– A small comedy, Aliaksei Protas, who scored his 30th goal of the season.
Protas on when he thought he might score 30 goals: “Like maybe Xbox, NHL 2025.”
– He is also tied for first in the NHL this season for shorthanded goals.
The fifth shorthanded goal by Jarvis ties the franchise record for a season set by Kevyn Adams in 2003-04.
