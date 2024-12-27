CH: Hope Mikus Vecvanags finally takes the path to the QMJHL

Last summer, during the draft, the Canadiens selected a goaltender named Mikus Vecvanags in the fifth round. Obviously, it wasn’t the choice that made the biggest impression… but his situation was nonetheless quite special.

In fact, after the draft, Martin Lapointe stated that the young player would come to play for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada this season. That being said, during the international draft in the QMJHL, it was the Acadie-Bathurst Titan that ultimately chose him…

And in the end, he decided to go with the BCHL. Therefore, he never reported to the Titan or the Armada.

However, in the BCHL, he was relegated to a backup role… but now things are going to change for him.

Gordie Dwyer, Head Coach and General Manager of the Titan is excited to announce the signing of first round import selection, Mikus Vecvanags . The Montreal Canadiens prospect joins us after posting a record of 4-1 with the Brooks Bandits of the BCHL this season. Welcome Mikus! pic.twitter.com/C5n7uUBhwd — Titan Acadie-Bathurst (@ABTitan) December 27, 2024

Indeed, the Titan announced today that Vecvanags has signed with the team. He will finally join the QMJHL ranks to finish the season.

Clearly, this decision is particular, but it can probably be explained in two ways. The player may have decided that he wanted more playing time… or he might have his sights set on the NCAA.

Let’s remember that now, a young player can play in the CHL and maintain his eligibility to play in the NCAA afterwards. By doing so, it allows the Canadiens’ prospect to gain experience (and play more games) in Canadian junior hockey before a possible transition to the NCAA.

I’m speculating here, but the timing makes me believe that it’s a real possibility.

Vecvanags has played only five games in the BCHL this season, maintaining a record of 4-1-0, a goals against average of 3.18, and a save percentage of 0.881.

Let’s see what he can do in the QMJHL now.

