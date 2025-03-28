Only 44% of Newhook’s attempted shots have hit the net this season

From the start, I want to say this.

Alex Newhook has found his way lately. He’s been using his speed even more since he started playing center and it’s giving interesting results.

What a precise shot by Alex Newhook. It’s a tie in Philly pic.twitter.com/96YDPrWF5c — RDS (@RDSca) March 27, 2025

The habs forward scored a nice goal last night, by the way. He used his kick to free himself from the defenders and fooled the goalkeeper with a perfectly aimed shot:

But there’s a particular problem with him.

It seems like Newhook is not capable of shooting at the bottom of the net. He’s constantly looking for the perfect shot and he’s missing golden opportunities.

If he didn’t miss that many, he would definitely have more than 14 goals on the counter this season…

Since the start of the campaign, the habs forward has 230 shots attempted towards the opposing net. Only Cole Caufield (383), Mike Matheson (327), Nick Suzuki (295), Brendan Gallagher (256), Lane Hutson (247), and Juraj Slafkovsky (244) surpass him in this area.But where it gets interesting is when we see that only 103 of his 230 attempts actually reached the net.

This gives a rate of 44%… And that’s not enough to score regularly.

Alex Newhook has the skills to become a 20-goal scorer per season in the NHL.

However, he has never exceeded the 15-goal mark in a single campaign… and he’s been missing the net more often since his arrival in Montreal in the summer of 2023:

130 shots on target out of 203 attempted in 21-22 (Avalanche) – 55% rate

116 shots on target out of 192 attempted in 22-23 (Avalanche) – 60% rate

85 shots on target out of 181 attempted in 23-24 (Canadiens) – 46% rate

Overtime

The good news is that this aspect of the game can be worked on.Newhook needs to be able to hit the net more often to give himself more chances to score because he has a heavy shot.If he can correct this flaw, the Canadiens will have a good offensive player on their hands.

What’s your prediction for tonight’s game? Log in to your Club 1909 account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now. PARTICIPATE → https://t.co/cW4aA0Tizv#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/OzfII7Oq4k — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2025

