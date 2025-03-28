12 forwards of the Habs have scored at least 10 goals this season

The Canadiens did not have a great outing last night in Philadelphia.The Montreal club was unable to beat the Flyers even though they scored four times in the game.

But in the loss, Christian Dvorak scored his 10th goal of the season. And that goal has some significance when looking at the statistics among the team’s forwards.

Dvorak’s goal has some significance because it allowed him to become the 12th forward on the Habs this season to score at least 10 goals.

In order: Cole Caufield (34), Nick Suzuki (22), Patrik Laine (18), Brendan Gallagher (17), Juraj Slafkovsky (16), Alex Newhook (14), Josh Anderson (12), Jake Evans (12), Joel Armia (11), Emil Heinemain (10), Christian Dvorak (10) and Kirby Dach (10) are on the list.

It’s an interesting statistic… because it shows that the four lines are capable of contributing when needed.

In recent years, the Habs have always had trouble scoring goals.

There were often several gaps in the lineup, which meant that there wasn’t necessarily any depth within the team.

But despite this, the Canadiens are still ranked 18th in the NHL for goals scored (213) this season.

The Habs average three goals per game… and if the goalies can’t do the job – as is often the case lately -, it’s more difficult to win regularly.

But this also means that the defensemen are not super productive in terms of goals either.

Mike Matheson leads the Habs in this category (six goals), Lane Hutson is close behind (five goals) and Kaiden Guhle has scored four times this season. But for Savard (one goal), Xhekaj (one goal), Struble (two goals) and Carrier (two goals), it’s thinner.

Overtime

The Canadiens will need better production from their defensemen to move forward.

