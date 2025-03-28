12 forwards of the Habs have scored at least 10 goals this season

But in the loss, Christian Dvorak scored his 10th goal of the season. And that goal has some significance when looking at the statistics among the team’s forwards.
Dvo’s 10th of the season#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7j6GD4YSnS
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2025
Dvorak’s goal has some significance because it allowed him to become the 12th forward on the Habs this season to score at least 10 goals.
It’s an interesting statistic… because it shows that the four lines are capable of contributing when needed.
There were often several gaps in the lineup, which meant that there wasn’t necessarily any depth within the team.
The Habs average three goals per game… and if the goalies can’t do the job – as is often the case lately -, it’s more difficult to win regularly.
Mike Matheson leads the Habs in this category (six goals), Lane Hutson is close behind (five goals) and Kaiden Guhle has scored four times this season. But for Savard (one goal), Xhekaj (one goal), Struble (two goals) and Carrier (two goals), it’s thinner.
