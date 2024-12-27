Rocket: Luke Tuch is not among the 12 regulars today.

When thinking about the Canadiens’ prospects, Luke Tuch is a name that often goes under the radar. The second-round pick in 2020 is, however, a big guy who, in an ideal world, could become a solid supporting player in Montreal.

At nearly 23 years old, it’s about time for him to make his mark… but on the other hand, this is only his first full season as a professional.

That said, in Laval, it’s becoming clear that there are a lot of very good forwards in town. With the team generally healthy, there’s a lot of competition for spots.

And naturally, this means that some get the short end of the stick… and this morning, at practice, Tuch was among those who trained as extras.

So we can assume he won’t play tonight.

The Rocket lines this morning at practice: Roy – Dauphin – Barré-Boulet

Davidson – Beck – Mesar

Harvey-Pinard – Condotta – Farrell

Xhekaj – Gignac – Simoneau Extras: Arseneau, Tuch, Kidney Loaded like a gun, as Eric Lapointe would say — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 27, 2024

And in fact, when looking at the roster, it’s hard to see where the team could cut to make room for Tuch. The four lines of the team are all very solid, and all those guys deserve to play.

In fact, the only one who could possibly be sidelined for Tuch is Florian Xhekaj… but for a little while now, it seems that Xhekaj has been surpassing Tuch in the hierarchy.

It can’t be easy to cut him. He’s been a bit less effective since his return, but it’s far from a disaster. Xhekaj has been doing much better for a few weeks. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 27, 2024

We might wonder if Pascal Vincent will want to establish a rotation to give playing time to all his guys, but right now, Tuch is somewhat a victim of the fact that the Rocket is fully healthy and is relying on a ton of very solid forwards.

Because it’s not like Tuch is having a bad season: he has four goals and eight points in 21 games, which is far from bad for a rookie supporting player.

So we’ll see how this all evolves over the next games, but for now, Tuch is the 13th forward for the Rocket.

And with Patrik Laine seemingly okay, we can think that it won’t be tomorrow that a call-up from Laval (which would open a spot for Tuch) will happen.

