Rocket: Cayden Primeau had better statistics than Jakub Dobes in the AHL.

It’s done: the Canadiens have finally called up Jakub Dobes. The situation in net in Montreal couldn’t last, and it was going to take a second goalie to give Samuel Montembeault some rest.

Because yes, in fact, the team had a second goalie… but clearly, there is no longer trust in Cayden Primeau. The last game for the goalie was on December 1, while Monty has taken the last 10 starts for the Canadiens.

That’s a lot of games, all of that.

So, Dobes is given a chance to prove himself in the NHL. The young player, who is having success in Laval, thus earns a nice promotion.

However, a very interesting chart from BPM Sports allows for a comparison of Dobes and Primeau’s stats in the Rocket uniform… and what we notice is that they are similar… but still favor Primeau.

For your information, here’s a comparison of Cayden Primeau and Jakub Dobes with the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/lqDuEZDRwI — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 27, 2024

Of course, it’s understood that it’s not that simple: there is a question of trust that is extremely important (as told by Cayden Primeau), and it’s difficult to compare the two guys considering that they don’t have exactly the same team in front of them.

However, it still demonstrates something: let’s be cautious before seeing Dobes as being in Montreal to stay. I understand that we wanted to reward the kid for his great season (and it’s deserved), but I can’t help but think it’s still a bit premature.

We needed an immediate solution, I agree. I personally would have opted for Connor Hughes, but I can understand why the team chose Dobes… and like Marc Antoine Godin, I feel that this solution is not permanent.

The Canadiens have 2 stretches of 3 games in 4 nights over the next 10 days. They will need to use a goalie other than Montembeault.

I could be wrong, but unless Dobes is phenomenal, I’d be surprised if his call-up is anything more than a temporary solution. — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) December 27, 2024

Tomorrow, the trade freeze in the NHL will be lifted. In the immediate term, the Canadiens needed a goalie, so Dobes was the lucky chosen one… but I wonder if Kent Hughes isn’t trying to find an Andrew Hammond version 2024.

The team has done it before, after all, and in an ideal world, we probably want Dobes to continue dominating and playing many games with the AHL team.

So this will be something to watch, but let’s see if, unlike Primeau, Dobes can translate his big numbers in the AHL (and in the NCAA) to the NHL. It didn’t work for Primeau… but it’s understood that reasoning logically about goalie development is an almost impossible task.

Quick Hits

– The new head coach of the Red Wings was bored at home.

“I was bored as hell sitting at home.” — new #redwings head coach Todd McLellan. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 27, 2024

– CMJ: Jack Ivankovic will be the goalie for Canada tonight.

Jack Ivankovic starts tonight for Team , per coach Dave Cameron No other lineup changes @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 27, 2024

– Henri Richard’s son wants to tackle headshots in hockey. [La Presse]

