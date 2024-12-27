Ivan Demidov: fourth match in a row with a goal

This morning (or this afternoon, in Russia), Ivan Demidov played on the first line for his team. And let’s say it went well.

The Canadiens’ prospect, who played on the power play (yes, yes), showed that with a little confidence, he was capable of achieving great things for his team.

Ivan Demidov is never out. What a play by the 19-year-old! pic.twitter.com/lPTfWB86FB — KHL (@khl_eng) December 27, 2024

This pass early in the game is a good example. The guy is strong.Then, near the end of the game, Demidov decided to help his team, which was trailing 4-2 against Sochi after 40 minutes of play. With about seven minutes left in the game, Demidov found the back of the net.This gave him a second point in the game.

His teammates managed to score two more times, and SKA won 5-4. He played an important role in his team’s win, which is good for his confidence.

Four games in a row with a goal is worth noting.

In total, he had no less than 18:56 of ice time and two appearances (1:55) on the power play. He responded by being one of his team’s best players during the game.

In my opinion, there is a lesson to be learned from all this. If Roman Rotenberg can’t do it alone, he should call his friend Kent Hughes, who will gladly set him on the right path.

In Brief

– Mackenzie Blackwood staying in Denver?

As we return to action (Thank God)…some news: hearing momentum growing between Colorado and Mackenzie Blackwood on a contract extension. A pending UFA, the Avalanche acquired him on Dec. 9. They move quick. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 27, 2024

– Worth noting.

L’Océanic a trouvé le gardien qu’il cherchait pour appuyer William Lacelle : Mathis Langevin (18 ans) du Titan. Bathurst met la main sur des choix de 3e et 7e tours (x2). #LHJMQ — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) December 27, 2024

– Interesting.

Il y aura congestion dans l’avant-champ au Michigan. https://t.co/uvafmZ01IS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 27, 2024

– The Red Wings are dissatisfied.