Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ivan Demidov: fourth match in a row with a goal

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov: fourth match in a row with a goal
Credit: This morning (or this afternoon, in Russia), Ivan Demidov played on the first line for his team. And let’s say it went well. The Canadiens’ prospect, who played on the power play (yes, yes), showed that with a little confidence, he was capable of achieving great things for his team. This pass early in the […]

This morning (or this afternoon, in Russia), Ivan Demidov played on the first line for his team. And let’s say it went well.

The Canadiens’ prospect, who played on the power play (yes, yes), showed that with a little confidence, he was capable of achieving great things for his team.

This pass early in the game is a good example. The guy is strong.

Then, near the end of the game, Demidov decided to help his team, which was trailing 4-2 against Sochi after 40 minutes of play. With about seven minutes left in the game, Demidov found the back of the net.

This gave him a second point in the game.

His teammates managed to score two more times, and SKA won 5-4. He played an important role in his team’s win, which is good for his confidence.

Four games in a row with a goal is worth noting.

In total, he had no less than 18:56 of ice time and two appearances (1:55) on the power play. He responded by being one of his team’s best players during the game.

In my opinion, there is a lesson to be learned from all this. If Roman Rotenberg can’t do it alone, he should call his friend Kent Hughes, who will gladly set him on the right path.


In Brief

– Mackenzie Blackwood staying in Denver?

– Worth noting.

– Interesting.

– The Red Wings are dissatisfied.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content