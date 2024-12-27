TV rights in Canada and expansion: a (very) different picture in 2025 in the NHL

TV rights in Canada and expansion: a (very) different picture in 2025 in the NHLCharles-Alexis Brisebois
This morning, on BPM Sports’ morning show, Renaud Lavoie came in to deliver several very interesting pieces of information regarding the future of the sport.
1. In the coming weeks, the NHL and the Players’ Association will negotiate to renew the next collective agreement, which is set to expire in 2026, in the coming months.
3. Once a collective agreement is in place, the NHL could indeed look to move forward with an expansion process. This way, we would know what to expect in setting a price for franchises… and that’s why the expansion project has been on hold for two years.
We’re talking about a snowball effect on other major issues. That’s the reason Renaud Lavoie believes the agreement could be settled before the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
And there is a phrase that stands out in Lavoie’s segment.
What’s circulating a lot is that there will no longer be exclusives for a single network, namely Sportsnet in Canada and TVA Sports in Quebec.
We expect TSN to pick up some, RDS to pick up some, TVA Sports the same, and Sportsnet as well. But what about streaming? – Renaud Lavoie on national rights in Canada
Amazon, Netflix, Apple TV: these are all players who will be competing for their share of the pie. And even though Lavoie mentioned Apple TV just in passing, it feels like it’s not a great possibility.
Daniel Brière bet on Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft in Nashville. And he is now making Flyers fans happy. https://t.co/FgHF55vobP
– The name Sergei Fedotov circulated to coach the Red Wings before the coaching change. [HF]
– Speaking of the Red Wings: a change had become necessary.
“Everyone’s frustrated. It’s not like anyone’s not trying to win,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said. “You could sense it.”
