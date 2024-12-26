Canada shuts out Finland

Canada shuts out FinlandRaphael Simard
At the start of the match, I found Canada quite lackluster. Inaccurate passes, missed shots…
But after the first goal of the match, scored by Gavin McKenna, the Canadians woke up. As for McKenna, I didn’t say he was a Canadian player to watch for nothing…
GAVIN MCKENNA BAGS CANADA’S FIRST #WorldJuniors GOAL
(via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/xQKJdojq97
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 27, 2024
Easton Cowan takes advantage of a turnover by the Finns to make it 2-0!
: RDS pic.twitter.com/pag7ao6ADj
— RDS (@RDSca) December 27, 2024
Luca Pinelli, who did not play in his team’s first exhibition match, outsmarted the Finnish goalkeeper, who was solid throughout the match.
CANADA STRIKES AGAIN!
Luca Pinelli finishes off the beautiful play by Caden Price to extend Canada’s lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/eZc3jJNZe6
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2024
Dave Cameron’s team won’t have time to celebrate this victory for long, as they will be back in action tomorrow night against Latvia.
Overtime
|Group A
|Wins
|Overtime Wins
|Overtime Losses
|Losses
|Differential
|1. United States
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|2. Canada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|3. Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4. Finland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|5. Germany
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|Group B
|Wins
|Overtime Wins
|Overtime Losses
|Losses
|Differential
|1. Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|2. Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|3. Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4. Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|5. Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
1 PM – Slovakia vs Switzerland
3:30 PM – Finland vs Germany
5 PM – Kazakhstan vs Sweden
7:30 PM – Canada vs Latvia