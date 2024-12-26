Canada shuts out Finland

Finally!Canada began its 2025 World Junior Championship tonight.For the occasion, they faced off against Finland.

At the start of the match, I found Canada quite lackluster. Inaccurate passes, missed shots…

But after the first goal of the match, scored by Gavin McKenna, the Canadians woke up. As for McKenna, I didn’t say he was a Canadian player to watch for nothing…

Easton Cowan takes advantage of a turnover by the Finns to make it 2-0! : RDS pic.twitter.com/pag7ao6ADj — RDS (@RDSca) December 27, 2024

They dominated.After 40 minutes of play, the host country was leading 2-0. The second goal of the match was scored by Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan.In the third period, both teams played tighter hockey, but Canada found a way to score a third and fourth goal late in the match.

Luca Pinelli, who did not play in his team’s first exhibition match, outsmarted the Finnish goalkeeper, who was solid throughout the match.

CANADA STRIKES AGAIN! Luca Pinelli finishes off the beautiful play by Caden Price to extend Canada’s lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/eZc3jJNZe6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2024

Victory by 4-0. Canada added a goal into an empty net.Our favorites unleashed 41 shots on the opposing goal. A clear domination, therefore, against a nation with a lot of talent. A shutout of 31 saves for Carter George, the Kings prospect.

Dave Cameron’s team won’t have time to celebrate this victory for long, as they will be back in action tomorrow night against Latvia.

Overtime

Group A Wins Overtime Wins Overtime Losses Losses Differential 1. United States 1 0 0 0 +6 2. Canada 1 0 0 0 +4 3. Latvia 0 0 0 0 0 4. Finland 0 0 0 1 -4 5. Germany 0 0 0 1 -6

The European country will be playing its first match at this WJC 2025.After one day at the WJC, here are the standings for both groups:

Group B Wins Overtime Wins Overtime Losses Losses Differential 1. Czech Republic 1 0 0 0 +4 2. Sweden 1 0 0 0 +3 3. Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 4. Slovakia 0 0 0 1 -3 5. Switzerland 0 0 0 1 -4

Four matches will be featured tomorrow:

1 PM – Slovakia vs Switzerland

3:30 PM – Finland vs Germany

5 PM – Kazakhstan vs Sweden

7:30 PM – Canada vs Latvia