Connor McDavid in Montreal: An agent’s revelation fuels the dream

The Canadiens' elimination was so one-sided that by the very next day, we were all already wondering: what will Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton do this summer to ensure the team takes another step forward next year—and not two steps back?

At this time last year, Sidney Crosby was the focus of numerous articles, columns, posts, and videos on social media. This year, it's Connor McDavid's turn to capture the imagination of Montreal fans.

Connor McDavid was at the Montreal F1 Grand Prix…

He loves Montreal. So does his wife…

He visited some neighborhoods in the 514 and 450 areas…

Nick Suzuki pitched him during the Olympics…

McDavid knows he would round out a lineup that still needs reinforcements before it can truly aspire to win the Stanley Cup…

Montreal would be on McDavid's short list if he ever asks the Oilers for a trade…

In short, the rumors are plentiful, and some are more enticing than others. Especially when they could bring us a 138-point player to back up Nick Suzuki at center (and play alongside Ivan Demidov)…

However, it's hard to tell which rumors are true and which are false. Once the June rumor mill is in full swing, it's almost unstoppable.

Did Connor McDavid accompany his wife to the Montreal Grand Prix

?

Could McDavid, who hasn't even started his new two-year contract yet, demand a trade from the Oilers in the coming months?

At first glance, my instinct is to be patient. McDavid should start the next season in Alberta, and Kent Hughes should go out and find another center over the summer. But what will happen a year from now if the Oilers are struggling? Only God knows.

Hearing Renaud Lavoie (JiC / TVA Sports) tell us that an influential agent told him last September to keep a closer eye on Connor McDavid than on Sidney Crosby in Montreal gives me hope. Whether or not he spent time in Montreal during the Grand Prix! #BiggerThanThat

So @RLavoieTVA, you're telling us there's a chance? (An agent told Renaud Lavoie a few months ago that we should be looking more toward Connor McDavid than Sidney Crosby in Montreal) pic.twitter.com/ARqcFyFGvz — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 2, 2026

Now, let's ask ourselves the real question: if the Canadiens ever believe they have a legitimate chance of attracting the best player on the planet to Montreal over the next two years, how would they react to the 1,001 rumors that might be a bit premature?

They would certainly take advantage of the “locker room clear-out” to leak information to the journalists present. Why? Because the Canadiens must hope that when he gets fed up with Edmonton—because I'm convinced that's going to happen—McDavid won't be afraid of the Montreal jungle.

That he won't prefer to be traded to the Ducks or the Sharks, both based in California.

Remember that if he is traded, McDavid will provide a short list of teams he would be willing to join. In such a scenario, one might think he would be traded “at a discount.” Especially since he'll be eligible for unrestricted free agency a year later…