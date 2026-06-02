Carter Hart: The Golden Knights Make Another Move That’s Got Everyone Talking

John Tortorella's track record with the media and Bruce Cassidy's treatment by his (former) bosses are two factors that have put the Golden Knights back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

But in the eyes of many, the main reason Vegas is so unpopular is for giving Carter Hart a chance.

Ironically, he was also the subject of trade rumors in Carolina at one point.

We all know the circumstances surrounding his return to the NHL, and we all know he has a shot at being the go-to player in the playoffs for a Stanley Cup-winning team.

For many people, that's a hard pill to swallow.

But what doesn't help make it any easier to swallow (aside from the situation itself) is the Golden Knights' lack of accountability in the matter. And yesterday, we saw further proof of that.

While Hart was scheduled to speak to the media for 15 minutes, his availability was cut short after about six minutes—right after a question about his situation and a follow-up that was on its way. Sean Gentille (The Athletic) reported on it.

In October, Carter Hart spoke in general terms about how he'd grown during his suspension, and about plans “to show the community my true character.” Monday, I asked for an update. He answered. Then his Media Day ended quickly and early. Free, full story https://t.co/jEYlplqGrr — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 2, 2026

The reporter's angle was as follows: He said in October that there would be a learning period following the trial, but what did he do afterward? And what did that mean?

A vague response followed the question, and the Knights' communications staff cut off the media session. It's worth noting that earlier in the season, they had also blocked questions about Hart directed at other team members, including Bruce Cassidy.

Some criticize the reporter for the timing (before the final) of his question, while others think he should have taken advantage of the big stage of the final to address the issue.

What do you think?

In a nutshell

– 1,000 games with the Habs: it's been a long time since that happened.

The longest-tenured Habs players in the last 30 years: • Andrei Markov: 990 games•

Tomas Plekanec: 984 games•

Brendan Gallagher: 911 games The last two players to play 1,000 games with the Habs were Bob Gainey (1986-87) and Larry Robinson (1985-86). pic.twitter.com/Q4mUMGaNSC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 2, 2026

– Fans are upset with Martin St-Louis.

Could the Brendan Gallagher situation have been handled better? @EricEngels: “His coach, who I think a lot of people are upset with about this, had easily the toughest decision he's had to make in his 4.5 years as coach in Montreal” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/QIiNu9sLKL — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 2, 2026

– Another club cuts ties with Chucky.