A former teammate of Brendan Gallagher to coach the Canucks: Manny Malhotra

Yesterday morning, when Brendan Gallagher appeared before the media to speak, everyone was watching to see if he would drop any hints about his future with the Canadiens.

Then he started talking about the Habs in the past tense, broke down in tears, and mentioned that he was moving on and would be playing elsewhere next season.

It was a tough scene to watch. He looked devastated. He may have slowed down, but he always gave it everything he had.

What Gallagher—who has always been known as a warrior and has had the Habs logo tattooed on his heart for years—said was that he wouldn't say no to the Canucks.

The name of the Vancouver team refuses to die, in fact.

The Canucks, who are rebuilding, would be wise to pursue Gally's contract, as Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports noted. At $6.5 million on the cap (and only $4 million in actual cash), he would help the Canucks hit the salary floor.

And since he clearly wants to play in his home region, Kent Hughes could keep that in mind to treat him with the respect he deserves in these negotiations.

Gallagher's contract is easier to trade than one might think. Here's why a trade seems more likely than a buyout https://t.co/ltlxHmNiF7 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 1, 2026

Speaking of the Canucks, it's worth noting that the team has finally made its choice for the next head coach. And unsurprisingly, Manny Malhotra has been named to the position.

Caleb's father (will he be drafted by Vancouver with the third overall pick?) played with Gally in Montreal during the 2014–2015 season. Will that change anything in this situation?

Manny Malhotra played with Brendan Gallagher, and the @Canucks are in desperate need of the leadership that Gallagher can provide https://t.co/kqZubsoza7 — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) June 2, 2026

Renaud Lavoie, for his part, notes that Gallagher will (not might) bring leadership to Vancouver, something the Canucks desperately need.

Right now, everything points to the Canucks. But we'll see in due time.

In a nutshell

– We're still waiting.

We should have the medical report by the end of the day. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 1, 2026

– Canada wins.

Canada 2 – Uzbekistan 0 | One game, five lessons https://t.co/ekMURrIpcC — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 2, 2026

– Makes sense.