The Islanders are reportedly shopping Mathew Barzal: Kent Hughes needs to look into it

We already know that Kent Hughes is likely to be very active this summer.

The Canadiens took another step forward this season, but there are still a few pieces to add to help the team reach the next level.

With that in mind, the name Mathew Barzal could be linked to the Canadiens.

In an article published in the Ottawa Citizen, Bruce Garrioch included the forward on a list of players to watch over the coming months.

Bruce Garrioch: A league executive told The Citizen that the Islanders are exploring the market for forward Mathew Barzal – Ottawa Citizen (6/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 1, 2026

It must be said that the player's profile fits quite well with what the Habs are currently looking for.

The Canadiens already have several good young players on offense, but the team could still benefit from adding a forward capable of consistently generating offense.

In fact, it's pretty easy to imagine Barzal in the Habs' top six.

Just imagine—alongside Ivan Demidov, he'd form an extremely dynamic duo. Both players love having the puck on their sticks and possess an offensive vision capable of unsettling any defense.

On paper, the pairing is quite appealing.

When healthy, Barzal remains one of the most explosive players in the NHL with the puck.

His speed, creativity, and ability to carry the puck are recognized throughout the league.

There's also one detail that often comes up when people in Montreal talk about him.

Barzal speaks French.

This is obviously not a key factor for Kent Hughes when evaluating a player, but in a market like Montreal, it remains an aspect that always draws attention.

As for the Islanders, Mathieu Darche is entering his second offseason with the team.

Like many new executives, he may eventually want to bring his own vision to the table and make some significant changes. Let's not forget that he already traded Brock Nelson this season.

That's where the connection with the Habs gets interesting.

Last summer, Darche and Hughes already demonstrated that they were capable of pulling off a major trade when Noah Dobson headed to Montreal.

The two men know each other well and have already found common ground on a major issue.

Of course, that doesn't guarantee anything in Barzal's case.

But when several pieces are already in place, rumors often tend to gain a bit of momentum.

In a nutshell

– First goal of the AHL Finals.

– A true warrior.

The tape on Stacey's shoulder tells you everything about the @PWHL_Montreal's resilience during these Walter Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/jvWInK1xyD — HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 1, 2026

– At least one piece of good news for the Canadian team.

Nice to see @AlphonsoDavies get in a run in the rain before @CANMNT_Official faces Uzbekistan in a World Cup friendly pic.twitter.com/kygLUmPHr6 — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) June 1, 2026

– Wow.