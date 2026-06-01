Confirmed: Carey Price was going to carry the torch at the Bell Centre (if the Habs had made it through)

The question has been on everyone's mind throughout the playoffs. Carey Price's name kept coming up in fan discussions: what if he were the one to carry the torch?

We now have an answer, and it comes directly from Angela Price.

Via her Instagram Stories, the wife of the former iconic Habs goaltender answered a question from a follower who asked if Carey could have carried the torch at the Bell Centre if the Canadiens had advanced further in the playoffs.

Angela confirmed that Carey was going to carry the torch and that the plane tickets had even already been booked for the occasion.

In which Angela Price confirms she and Carey were coming to Montreal for Carey to be a torchbearer at the Bell Centre… pic.twitter.com/SMnBV4zLnh — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) June 1, 2026

Carey Price's name came up often in fan discussions whenever the Bell Centre torch relay tradition was mentioned.

Although nothing had been officially confirmed, many felt that his career and impact with the Canadiens made him a natural candidate for such an honor.

With the excitement surrounding this tradition, which highlighted former iconic figures of the organization, his name increasingly found its way among those fans would have loved to see associated with this symbolic moment at the Bell Centre.

Since the start of the 2026 playoffs, every Canadiens home game has been preceded by a ceremony in which a former player enters the Bell Centre carrying the organization's legendary torch, a tradition dating back to the final game at the Forum in 1996.

Names like Yvan Cournoyer, Serge Savard, Chris Nilan, and Kirk Muller have already had this honor.

The fact that plane tickets were booked for Carey and Angela speaks volumes. Number 31 was ready to return. Montreal was ready to welcome him. All that was missing was one more round in the playoffs.

With his contract with the Sharks officially expiring after the 2025–2026 season, Price has admitted that he would eventually like to return to Montreal.

So this isn't a goodbye, but rather a “see you next year.”

In a nutshell

– Hockey is a religion in Finland.

Finland celebrates its 5th Ice Hockey World Championships win. More than 80,000 people in Helsinki attended the welcome concert for the Finnish national team. pic.twitter.com/Zjpf94VNJj — Tantric Turanist (@cornu__copia) June 1, 2026

– The Hurricanes are ready for the final.

The Rod Brind'Amour poster in the background really sets the tone! The #StanleyCup Final between the @GoldenKnights and @Canes begins TOMORROW at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/sT05VXDEbi — NHL (@NHL) June 1, 2026

– Congratulations to the soon-to-be-weds!

Congratulations to Devin and Natalie on their engagement! : Natalie (natalieweyers) on IG pic.twitter.com/Xf6Cnds1ty — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 1, 2026

– One photo. A whole story.