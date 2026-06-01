One detail regarding Patrik Laine could influence his next contract

A statement by Patrik Laine regarding his health has sparked reactions from many hockey observers in recent hours.

Speaking to the media, the Montreal Canadiens forward confirmed that he was not injured at the end of the season.

This revelation quickly drew attention since Laine had been on the injured list for an extended period.

Why is this important? Because a little-known provision in the NHL collective bargaining agreement could have a direct impact on his next contract.

A player under the age of 35 who has played at least 400 games in the NHL and spent 100 days or more on the injured reserve list during the previous season becomes eligible for performance bonuses in his next contract.

There was an incentive for Laine to stay on IR, though, as he will now be able to sign a bonus-laden contract as a UFA with a lower base salary, which will make him more appealing to teams. https://t.co/89CpZqjsyE — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 1, 2026

In practical terms, this allows a team to offer him a lower base salary while adding performance-based bonuses.

This type of structure reduces the risks for the club while giving the player the opportunity to significantly increase his earnings if he has a good season.

The most recent example is Anthony Mantha, who signed a contract with several performance bonuses last summer.

To better understand Laine's situation, I refer you to the contract signed by Anthony Mantha last summer, skillfully negotiated by agent Olivier Fortier. A player under 35 is eligible for performance bonuses if he has played 400 or more games in the NHL and has… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 1, 2026

Thus, some observers suggest that it might have been advantageous for Laine to remain officially on the injured list long enough to meet the criteria of the collective bargaining agreement.

But be careful: there's no indication that the Canadiens or the Laine camp acted with that specific goal in mind. The Finnish player's statement simply raises an interesting question as the free-agent market approaches.

One thing is certain: his next contract could be much more complex than it appears.

In Brief

– The man behind Roy's early successes.

Patrick Roy's first mentor as a goaltender passed away in recent days. Because before François Allaire, there was Jacques Naud, who communicated with him using baseball signals. We pay tribute to this pioneer:https://t.co/ewKY7zipWK — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 1, 2026

– Few changes in Montreal.

Montreal Alouettes | With 41 returning players, a season focused on continuity https://t.co/NJ3TgrxLyS — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 1, 2026

– Crucial game in the East.

A pivotal Game 3 in the Eastern Conference Finals is just a few hours away. Catch the action here

https://t.co/xslzIvekI0

#CalderCup

pic.twitter.com/uygjp5r2Hr — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 1, 2026

– The Patriots land a big blow.