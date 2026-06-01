One detail regarding Patrik Laine could influence his next contract

William Simoneau
One detail regarding Patrik Laine could influence his next contract
Credit: Physiquement, il est guéri, Patrik Laine.

A statement by Patrik Laine regarding his health has sparked reactions from many hockey observers in recent hours.

Speaking to the media, the Montreal Canadiens forward confirmed that he was not injured at the end of the season.

This revelation quickly drew attention since Laine had been on the injured list for an extended period.

Why is this important? Because a little-known provision in the NHL collective bargaining agreement could have a direct impact on his next contract.

A player under the age of 35 who has played at least 400 games in the NHL and spent 100 days or more on the injured reserve list during the previous season becomes eligible for performance bonuses in his next contract.

In practical terms, this allows a team to offer him a lower base salary while adding performance-based bonuses.

This type of structure reduces the risks for the club while giving the player the opportunity to significantly increase his earnings if he has a good season.

The most recent example is Anthony Mantha, who signed a contract with several performance bonuses last summer.

Thus, some observers suggest that it might have been advantageous for Laine to remain officially on the injured list long enough to meet the criteria of the collective bargaining agreement.

But be careful: there's no indication that the Canadiens or the Laine camp acted with that specific goal in mind. The Finnish player's statement simply raises an interesting question as the free-agent market approaches.

One thing is certain: his next contract could be much more complex than it appears.


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