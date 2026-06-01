RUMOR: Vincent Trocheck on the Habs’ radar

There has been a lot of talk about the Canadiens' needs since the team was eliminated.

A second-line center, a veteran who can contribute right away, or an experienced player to mentor the young guys.

That may be why Vincent Trocheck's name is starting to come up.

In an article published in the Ottawa Citizen, Bruce Garrioch linked the Rangers player to the Canadiens as one of the teams to watch this summer.

Bruce Garrioch: The talk in league circles is that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, the Habs' vice-president of hockey operations, may have been in talks with the Rangers for a trade that would have included center Vincent Trocheck in return – Ottawa Citizen (6/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 1, 2026

At first glance, the rumor may seem surprising. But when you look at the context surrounding the Rangers and the ties between the two organizations, it becomes a bit more interesting.

Trocheck is no longer a young player. At 32, he has nevertheless shown that he can still make a significant contribution in a top-6 role, whether at center or on the wing. He plays with intensity, is responsible in all three zones, and possesses a level of experience that few Habs players can currently offer.

It is the New York context in particular that makes this situation intriguing.

The Rangers are coming off another season that fell short of expectations. For several seasons now, the club has been searching for the right formula to become an NHL powerhouse again, but the results haven't always lived up to the talent on paper.

At some point, a team has to ask itself some tough questions.

Should they stick with the same group or try to make some key changes? That's also why Chris Drury traded Artemi Panarin to the Kings this season.

Trocheck could be next.

There's also another factor to consider.

Jeff Gorton knows the Rangers' organization inside and out. After all, he was the general manager before being replaced by Drury.

The two men worked together for several years, but many observers have often suggested that their relationship wasn't exactly ideal toward the end of Gorton's tenure.

While that doesn't automatically mean a trade is in the works, Gorton certainly has a good understanding of the players in this organization and their true value.

Will Vincent Trocheck become a Habs player?

It's impossible to say at this point.

But unlike some rumors, this one is at least based on a few concrete facts.

A real need in Montreal.

A team that might want to shake things up in New York.

A Habs executive who knows the ropes very well.

Let's just say this story is worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.

In a nutshell

– Why not?

The exceptional DuPont soon to join Michael Hage at Michigan? https://t.co/JfNGgTz0rA — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) June 1, 2026

– Mitch Marner for the Conn Smythe?

Conn Smythe race… Here we go @ Ozoon_CA pic.twitter.com/Z9lZOdrObh — Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) June 1, 2026

– Must-read.

Today's news: he could be back in two weeks. Wow. https://t.co/TyqmcZkEDd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 1, 2026

– If John Tortorella says so.