Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s 12 Offseason Tasks

While the Hurricanes and the Golden Knights are gearing up for the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens are wrapping up their season.

Naturally, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will have their work cut out for them this summer. What will management have to decide, despite the team's strong season?

Here's a list of items to consider—which doesn't include Patrik Laine… since the logical decision is obvious.

Retain Marco Marciano: The Canadiens' goaltending coach is currently serving in an interim capacity. But seeing him land the full-time position is likely just a formality.

Extend Martin St. Louis's contract: According to the Habs, nothing has been initiated yet regarding keeping MSL beyond 2027, when his contract expires. But let's just say no one in the NHL is worried right now.

David Pagnotta: Re Martin St. Louis/Canadiens: I think there's already been an understanding of an extension there – Morning Cuppa Hockey (6/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 2, 2026

Managing the goaltending situation: Samuel Montembeault has confirmed he wants to stay, but all signs point to his future lying elsewhere, nonetheless. The question: will the team's #2 be Jacob Fowler or not in 2026-2027? #VeteranReinforcement?

Find a right-handed defenseman: Unless the Habs have that much confidence in David Reinbacher come fall, Noah Dobson and Alexandre Carrier can't be the only right-handers. Enough with playing Lane Hutson on the right: he deserves a worthy partner.

Manage the sixth and seventh defenseman situation: it's unclear whether Arber Xhekaj (a restricted free agent this summer) and Jayden Struble will both be back in town. Will a young player step up? Will a new addition be made to help defensively?

Trade Brendan Gallagher: yesterday, we saw just how much the forward needed a change of scenery. Will he end his career back home in Vancouver?

A former teammate of Brendan Gallagher to lead the Canucks: Manny Malhotra → https://t.co/XTuF8lqhrV — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 2, 2026

Negotiate with Ivan Demidov: The Canadiens and the player said yesterday they want to agree on the terms of a long-term contract as early as this summer. Will that happen, even though he's just one year away from the end of his entry-level contract?

Finding a second-line center: With all due respect to Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen, I think everyone understands that this is one of the Canadiens' biggest priorities this summer.

Mystery trade: The situation is still active, according to Kent Hughes → https://t.co/sgae4aPkTa — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 1, 2026

Managing the club's restricted free agent contracts for forwards: Zachary Bolduc, Joe Veleno, and Kirby Dach will be RFAs among the club's forwards. The real question here is whether the Habs will want to retain Kirby Dach's services…

Add some muscle: the Habs need to be a bit bigger on the ice if they want to succeed in the playoffs. HuGo will have to think about that this summer.

Think about the Laval Rocket: Will Pascal Vincent have a very different roster in 2026-2027? After all, several players will be unrestricted free agents, and several others will be unrestricted but with restrictions.

Prepare for the draft: It's all well and good to think about the current roster and potential additions… but the Habs also have eight picks, including the 28th overall, heading into the next draft.

In a nutshell

– This will be the #1 story to watch leading up to the trade deadline.

– Makes sense.

William Carrier has made it clear that there will be no friends among his former teammates starting Tuesday The article by @GLepageLNH https://t.co/4hLWABbxDh pic.twitter.com/4LKvX8gXhn — NHL (@NHL_FR) June 1, 2026

– Obviously.

Could he have been of use to the Habs this season? https://t.co/2LCC80LYkn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 2, 2026

– He wants to stay in Tampa Bay.