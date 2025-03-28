Kaiden Guhle back in the game tonight

A first game since January 28 for Kaiden Guhle!
The Habs will play with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen against the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/Sgc3mMrPnh
— RDS (@RDSca) March 28, 2025
The Habs’ defenseman tore his quadriceps on January 28 in Montreal against the Winnipeg Jets. He had undergone surgery and the prospects of seeing him return in 2024-2025 were slim.
Guhle is unfortunately accustomed to serious injuries. He will have to find a way to stay healthy so that he can be part of the team’s core for the next few years.
He has undeniable talent and energy, and what it takes to become a rock on the Habs’ blue line for the next ten years. The #21 has 14 points in 44 games, but it’s his defensive solidity that sets him apart. He is capable.
Overtime
– A great prospect.
JIMMY SNUGGERUD IS A BLUE
DETAILS ’ https://t.co/sNqiuxwpli pic.twitter.com/chV3RoRz50
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 28, 2025
– The Rocket in action.
Primetime
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 28, 2025
– Many unclear things.
«The guy’s a good coach, he had a great career, but nobody can tell me that this hasn’t been brewing for months.» @DougMaclean weighs in on the timing of John Tortorella’s dismissal for #LetsGoFlyers and names in the mix to be their next coach with @RealKyper & @jtbourne. pic.twitter.com/Vlb5wHrVRJ
— Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 28, 2025