Kaiden Guhle back in the game tonight

A first game since January 28 for Kaiden Guhle! The Habs will play with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen against the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/Sgc3mMrPnh — RDS (@RDSca) March 28, 2025

The Habs will welcome back Kaiden Guhle to the game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.This will be a more than welcome help for the Habs who are going through a sequence of 4 consecutive losses. For the occasion, the Habs will play with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen. Joshua Roy will be left out.

The Habs’ defenseman tore his quadriceps on January 28 in Montreal against the Winnipeg Jets. He had undergone surgery and the prospects of seeing him return in 2024-2025 were slim.

Martin St-Louis played it coy this morning by not wanting to reveal the details of his lineup. However, Joshua Roy was skating with the extra players, which put everyone on notice.

Guhle is unfortunately accustomed to serious injuries. He will have to find a way to stay healthy so that he can be part of the team’s core for the next few years.

He has undeniable talent and energy, and what it takes to become a rock on the Habs’ blue line for the next ten years. The #21 has 14 points in 44 games, but it’s his defensive solidity that sets him apart. He is capable.

Overtime

