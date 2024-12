The Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Justin Barron. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/fW8rrHMzie — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 19, 2024

The Canadiens made a trade on Wednesday night.Kent Hughes successfully acquired the services of defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators.In return for the Quebecer, the Predators received Justin Barron.We are talking about a trade involving two right-handed defensemen, but Montreal is gaining a player with much more experience.This is especially the addition of a Quebecer to the Canadiens.