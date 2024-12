#NYR have acquired defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 Third-Round pick and a 2025 Sixth-Round pick in exchange for Kaapo Kakko. pic.twitter.com/4OTAZWuFBs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 19, 2024

The Rangers did not take long to resolve the situation involving forward Kaapo Kakko.Set aside earlier this week, Kakko expressed his displeasure to the media, stating that he was not the problem in this team and that he did not understand why he was the victim in this situation.He will no longer have such problems, as he was traded to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.In return, the Rangers acquire defenseman Will Borgen, as well as third and sixth-round draft picks in 2025.Borgen is not a bad defenseman, but he is part of a weak return for Kakko, who has the skills to become a talented player in the NHL.Kakko has shown his potential several times in the past, but he struggles to remain consistent. He is having a decent start to the season so far, with 14 points in 30 games.The second overall pick in 2019, Kakko may thrive in Seattle if he finds his footing with the change of scenery.This makes him the third player selected in the top 4 in 2019 to change teams. Kirby Dach (third pick) and Bowen Byram (fourth pick) have also been traded.