Video: Carey Price teaches his son how to skate

Carey Price’s body is too banged up for him to play in the National Hockey League anymore.

He played his last game at the end of the 21-22 season and even though his retirement isn’t official yet, we know he won’t be back on the ice.

That said, maybe we will see another Price in the NHL in 15 years…

I’m saying this because yesterday, the HabsOnReddit account on Twitter shared a wonderful video showing Price teaching his son how to skate.

And seeing the kid wearing a Canadiens jersey really makes for beautiful images:Obviously, Carey Price can no longer push himself as much as before with his body.

He has to be careful because his knee is fragile, but that doesn’t stop him from spending time and playing with his children.

In the end, that’s what matters to me.

After all, Carey gets to share his passion with his son, and that’s great.

There are athletes who have spent their careers getting injured, and by the time they retire, they are limited in their movements because their bodies just can’t keep up anymore.

But Price can enjoy precious moments like these with his kids because he is able to do so… And that is what counts at the end of the day.

And who knows: maybe Carey’s son will start to love hockey too, which would allow the father to stay involved in the hockey world in some way.

In Brief

– Lane Hutson got a friendly bump at practice this morning.

