Rumor Corner: Bowen Byram wants to be a #1 defenseman

As the 2024-25 season slowly progresses, some disappointments from the year are starting to surface.

The New York Rangers’ season has elicited a lot of reactions, and as we know, several names in New York are on the trade market.

Here’s what the recent rumors in the NHL look like.

Bowen Byram wants to become a #1 defenseman

Friedman on 32TP: «The one thing about Byram is I do think he wants an opportunity to be the no.1 guy, so that’s a thing as he gets closer to UFA» — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 16, 2024

« Bowen Byram + Dylan Cozens for Elias Pettersson, who says no? » – Elliotte Friedman

Even though several teams are underperforming, the Buffalo Sabres are struggling a lot, probably more than others.10 consecutive losses is never positive.By the way, Buffalo will be the next opponent of the CH on Tuesday night.Bowen Byram is a 23-year-old defenseman, the 4th overall pick in 2019, and has been playing in Buffalo since last year, after being traded from the Colorado Avalanche.So far, the left-shot defenseman is not doing too badly this season, but nothing prevents rumors from circulating.On the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas, Friedman mentioned that Byram would love to be a #1 defenseman.With Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power as other important left-shot defensemen, this makes sense.The Canadian defenseman will also become a restricted free agent this summer and will be looking to sign a big contract, and he also wants to test the waters.There are also recent rumors regarding the young center of the Sabres, Dylan Cozens.Nothing concrete in his case.However, during the 32 Thoughts Podcast , Friedman proposed a very interesting trade between the Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks.

For my part, I would be surprised if Vancouver doesn’t ask for more than that, even though these are two excellent prospects.

The Boston Bruins are receiving a lot of calls for Trent Frederic

Pettersson has already made his mark in the NHL as one of the best centers in the league.It will take more than that for the Swedish star.Despite a tough Atlantic division on paper, the Boston Bruins are doing quite well with the 3rd place in their division.

However, with four more games played than the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are just one point behind the Bruins, that won’t last long.

Still in the 32TP , Friedman talked about Trent Frederic.

First, the Frederic camp and the Boston Bruins camp are struggling to find common ground for the impetuous forward’s next contract.

Friedman on 32TP: «There are definitely some teams out there that feel that the Bruins and (Trent) Frederic won’t be able to get a deal done, but I was really warned about saying that» — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 16, 2024

Cont’d: «Whatever the Bruins intentions are here, they are getting a lot of calls about him» — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 16, 2024

Brandon Saad could be moved, despite his full no-trade clause

Some teams are aware of the contractual issues between the two camps and are increasingly interested.He is in the last year of a two-year contract paying him $2.3 million per season.His utility within a 3rd-4th line is significant, which is also why the Bruins are receiving many calls for the services of the 26-year-old center.Whoever has the chance to improve their bottom-6 with Frederic, who is even more useful in the playoffs and when things get rough.

Ah, those famous no-trade clauses, no-movement clauses, partial or full…

Friedman on 32TP: «I think with Saad, even though he has a full no-trade, the word out there is don’t assume he won’t go places… I think there are some places that he would go to that people may not consider» — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 16, 2024

« I believe that with Saad, even though he has a full no-trade clause, what’s circulating about him is that you shouldn’t assume he won’t change addresses. I think there are places he would lift his clause to go to that some may not think of. » – Elliotte Friedman

More often than not, these clauses tie the hands of executives trying to improve their team.However, it is not uncommon to see a player lift their no-trade/no-movement clause, or modify it to accommodate everyone.Brandon Saad, a veteran of the St. Louis Blues, could be the next to lift his clause, according to Elliotte Friedman.Saad could definitely bring experience, but he also won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, and that counts for something.

However, Saad’s salary may restrict some teams.

He is in the fourth year of a five-year contract paying him $4.5 million per year.

St. Louis has no salary retained and could use one of its three “spots” to retain part of Saad’s contract to get the most they can.

Let’s see where all this leads.

