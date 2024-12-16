Rumor Corner: Bowen Byram wants to be a #1 defenseman

Rumor Corner: Bowen Byram wants to be a #1 defensemanMichaël Petit
The New York Rangers’ season has elicited a lot of reactions, and as we know, several names in New York are on the trade market.
Here’s what the recent rumors in the NHL look like.
Bowen Byram wants to become a #1 defenseman
Friedman on 32TP: «The one thing about Byram is I do think he wants an opportunity to be the no.1 guy, so that’s a thing as he gets closer to UFA»
« Bowen Byram + Dylan Cozens for Elias Pettersson, who says no? » – Elliotte Friedman
For my part, I would be surprised if Vancouver doesn’t ask for more than that, even though these are two excellent prospects.
The Boston Bruins are receiving a lot of calls for Trent Frederic
However, with four more games played than the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are just one point behind the Bruins, that won’t last long.
First, the Frederic camp and the Boston Bruins camp are struggling to find common ground for the impetuous forward’s next contract.
Friedman on 32TP: «There are definitely some teams out there that feel that the Bruins and (Trent) Frederic won’t be able to get a deal done, but I was really warned about saying that»
Cont’d: «Whatever the Bruins intentions are here, they are getting a lot of calls about him»
Brandon Saad could be moved, despite his full no-trade clause
Ah, those famous no-trade clauses, no-movement clauses, partial or full…
Friedman on 32TP: «I think with Saad, even though he has a full no-trade, the word out there is don’t assume he won’t go places… I think there are some places that he would go to that people may not consider»
« I believe that with Saad, even though he has a full no-trade clause, what’s circulating about him is that you shouldn’t assume he won’t change addresses. I think there are places he would lift his clause to go to that some may not think of. » – Elliotte Friedman
However, Saad’s salary may restrict some teams.
St. Louis has no salary retained and could use one of its three “spots” to retain part of Saad’s contract to get the most they can.
Let’s see where all this leads.
