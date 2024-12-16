Goals in 60 minutes: Michael Hage is at the top of the NCAA

Michael Hage meets all the expectations that Montreal Canadiens fans had for him in his first year in the NCAA.

Let’s just say he’s doing pretty well, as he keeps on scoring.

Just last Saturday night, the Canadiens’ prospect scored the overtime goal, his 10th goal of the season. And all that, in just 15 games.

10 goals in 15 games gives an average of 0.67 goals per game…

Not bad for a freshman.His goals per game average places him second in all of NCAA.The only one ahead of him? Ryan Leonard (0.75), drafted 8th overall a year before Hage and is in his second season in NCAA.However, what stands out even more in his case is that he scores abundantly despite the fact that he plays less than 15 minutes per game on average this season.

Grant McCagg from The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast delved into the advanced statistics of the beautiful prospect from the Sainte-Flanelle and discovered a nice nugget.

Hage is ranked first in the league (and by far) for goals scored per 60 minutes of play.

And it’s with this statistic that we can see everyone at the same level and understand that the right center is truly in a class of his own.

Michael Hage simply cannot stop scoring!@grantmccagg: «I had a look at his goals per 60 minutes; 2.85 goals per 60 minutes! That’s the best mark in college» Full pod https://t.co/t5M7RU8jfk#GoHabsGo #GoBlue #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/bim9h2PAly — The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) December 16, 2024

In the latest episode of the podcast, which you can listen to right here , McCagg announces that Hage is at 2.85 goals per 60 minutes played.We were talking about Ryan Leonard earlier, who has the best average per game. Well, the sophomore is at 2.08 goals per 60 minutes.The difference is truly incredible.

As McCagg said, it’s almost a goal more for every 60 minutes of play.

In Brief

Interestingly, Hage has no less than four game-winning goals this season, tying him for 4th place in the league.The three players ahead of him have won games for their teams five times, and that includes Ryan Leonard.The Canadiens can be pleased to see how comfortable Hage is in his first year in the university world.The future looks bright for the young 18-year-old center.

– This is what we call shaking up the lines.

PJ Stock proposes to change the lines and separate Caufield and Suzuki! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/K0oTRLlSlh — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) December 17, 2024

– It’s pretty amazing to see the success the Capitals are having this season, but this statistic is even more astounding.

Every time Washington has lost by more than 1 goal this season (excluding empty netters): — October 24th against Tampa Bay That’s the entire list. pic.twitter.com/4ERuLDRnOu — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 17, 2024

– The coincidence is strong on this one.

All Lakeville, Minnesota goalie battle tonight Jake Oettinger @DallasStars vs. Charlie Lindgren @Capitals. Crazy both goaltenders will be a year older in 2 days, on December 18. Charlie’s turning 31 and Jake will be 26 yrs old. — Ben Hankinson (@BenHankinson) December 16, 2024

– A first media presence for Gregg Popovich in a long time.