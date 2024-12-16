Goals in 60 minutes: Michael Hage is at the top of the NCAA

Goals in 60 minutes: Michael Hage is at the top of the NCAAMichaël Petit
Let’s just say he’s doing pretty well, as he keeps on scoring.
Just last Saturday night, the Canadiens’ prospect scored the overtime goal, his 10th goal of the season. And all that, in just 15 games.
10 goals in 15 games gives an average of 0.67 goals per game…
Grant McCagg from The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast delved into the advanced statistics of the beautiful prospect from the Sainte-Flanelle and discovered a nice nugget.
And it’s with this statistic that we can see everyone at the same level and understand that the right center is truly in a class of his own.
Michael Hage simply cannot stop scoring!@grantmccagg: «I had a look at his goals per 60 minutes; 2.85 goals per 60 minutes! That’s the best mark in college»
As McCagg said, it’s almost a goal more for every 60 minutes of play.
– This is what we call shaking up the lines.
PJ Stock proposes to change the lines and separate Caufield and Suzuki!
– It's pretty amazing to see the success the Capitals are having this season, but this statistic is even more astounding.
Every time Washington has lost by more than 1 goal this season (excluding empty netters):
— October 24th against Tampa Bay
– The coincidence is strong on this one.
All Lakeville, Minnesota goalie battle tonight Jake Oettinger @DallasStars vs. Charlie Lindgren @Capitals.
– A first media presence for Gregg Popovich in a long time.
