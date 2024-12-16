Maxim Sergeyev, the former player currently in prison for espionage

This story is completely crazy.Maxim Sergeyev, does that ring a bell?

We’re talking about a Russian hockey player who played in Poland… But who today, finds himself in prison.

The main interested party was arrested in June 2023 by Polish police because he was accused of espionage.According to Rick Westhead, Sergeyev had documents produced by the Wagner Group on his computer at the time of his detention, a Russian paramilitary group.

That said, he got “caught” after renting an apartment in Poland that overlooked a factory producing military equipment for Russia.

Russian hockey player Maxim Sergeyev was arrested in June 2023 by Polish police and accused of spying.

A compelling investigation by L’Équipe details what has happened to him since then.

Sergeyev was a cash-strapped 19-year-old working for a meal home delivery company on the side… — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2024

He is currently serving a sentence of nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty:

Maxim Sergeyev – who played as both a forward AND a defenseman – was never drafted by a National Hockey League team.

He was playing in the second league in Poland at the time of his arrest and has not played in a professional game since then.

It’s crazy how quickly dreams can vanish…

Ultimately, these kinds of stories never happen in North America and I don’t need to spell out the reasons why.

But still: it’s something special. Very special, in fact.

In the Rush

– I’m going with Makar. You?

Which one of these elite d-men will score more points this season? pic.twitter.com/qtBBPsJrEg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2024

– Attention poolers:

Forward Logan Cooley has #UtahHC in contention during its first season & is a must-roster player in #FantasyHockey. Week 11 pickups with EDGE stats insights & new podcast episode on https://t.co/T26dEJovmO! pic.twitter.com/bwjcY2Fbyd — NHL Fantasy / EDGE (@NHLFantasy) December 16, 2024

– This file remains to be followed, then.