Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Maxim Sergeyev, the former player currently in prison for espionage

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Maxim Sergeyev, the former player currently in prison for espionage
Credit: It's about the number of pucks that have crossed the opposing line in 11 games!
This story is completely crazy.

Maxim Sergeyev, does that ring a bell?

We’re talking about a Russian hockey player who played in Poland… But who today, finds himself in prison.

The main interested party was arrested in June 2023 by Polish police because he was accused of espionage.

According to Rick Westhead, Sergeyev had documents produced by the Wagner Group on his computer at the time of his detention, a Russian paramilitary group.

That said, he got “caught” after renting an apartment in Poland that overlooked a factory producing military equipment for Russia.

He is currently serving a sentence of nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty:

Maxim Sergeyev – who played as both a forward AND a defenseman – was never drafted by a National Hockey League team.

He was playing in the second league in Poland at the time of his arrest and has not played in a professional game since then.

It’s crazy how quickly dreams can vanish…

Ultimately, these kinds of stories never happen in North America and I don’t need to spell out the reasons why.

But still: it’s something special. Very special, in fact.


In the Rush

– I’m going with Makar. You?

– Attention poolers:

– This file remains to be followed, then.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content