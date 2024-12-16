Maxim Sergeyev, the former player currently in prison for espionage

Maxim Sergeyev, the former player currently in prison for espionageMarc-Olivier Cook
We’re talking about a Russian hockey player who played in Poland… But who today, finds himself in prison.
That said, he got “caught” after renting an apartment in Poland that overlooked a factory producing military equipment for Russia.
Russian hockey player Maxim Sergeyev was arrested in June 2023 by Polish police and accused of spying.
A compelling investigation by L’Équipe details what has happened to him since then.
Sergeyev was a cash-strapped 19-year-old working for a meal home delivery company on the side…
— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2024
Maxim Sergeyev – who played as both a forward AND a defenseman – was never drafted by a National Hockey League team.
It’s crazy how quickly dreams can vanish…
Ultimately, these kinds of stories never happen in North America and I don’t need to spell out the reasons why.
But still: it’s something special. Very special, in fact.
