When Demidov decides to humiliate his opponent before scoring a magnificent goal.

In recent days, Ivan Demidov participated in a three-on-three competition held between representatives from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and the rest of the world.

This was on the sidelines of the “Channel One Cup” tournament, currently ongoing in Russia.

The Canadian prospect performed well in the competition, earning the tournament MVP title.The matches in question were not broadcast in Quebec, making it difficult to find footage of Demidov.

That said, the Dom_Habs account on Twitter managed to obtain a video of Demidov scoring a simply magnificent goal. The site HabsolumentFan also published an article on the subject.

Demidov retrieved the puck in his zone before breaking the defenseman’s ankles with a beautiful feint… And then he took the goalie down before sending the puck into the top of the net with his backhand.

Exclusive Demidov content here guys, I found the clip of him breaking ankles !! pic.twitter.com/yKR5syclGu — Dom (@Dom_Habs) December 15, 2024

A goal worth watching and rewatching:To score a goal like that, it takes talent.That said, we know Demidov has good hands and is creative with the puck.

And at this level, I imagine the defenseman hadn’t really done his homework before facing the Canadiens’ prospect… Because he looked a bit foolish falling on his butt after being shown up like that.

Of course, it was a 3-on-3 match that didn’t count in the KHL standings, and that goal ultimately didn’t matter.

In brief

But seeing Demidov having fun on the ice and enjoying some freedom is refreshing as well.Because if he had attempted that move while wearing the SKA uniform during a game and lost the puck, Roman Rotenberg would have benched him until the end of the match.There, he had no one to come down on him even if he was trying some fancy moves on the ice.

– The Canadiens are among the most penalized teams in the National Hockey League.

– Devin Shore is placed on waivers by the Wild.

Devin Shore (MIN) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 16, 2024

Easton Cowan on shout out from Doug Gilmour: « Obviously it’s cool. He’s a Leafs legend so to get that text meant a lot to me, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. » https://t.co/H8OLB7tFqK — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 16, 2024

– Good.