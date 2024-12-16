When Demidov decides to humiliate his opponent before scoring a magnificent goal.Marc-Olivier Cook
This was on the sidelines of the “Channel One Cup” tournament, currently ongoing in Russia.
That said, the Dom_Habs account on Twitter managed to obtain a video of Demidov scoring a simply magnificent goal. The site HabsolumentFan also published an article on the subject.
Demidov retrieved the puck in his zone before breaking the defenseman’s ankles with a beautiful feint… And then he took the goalie down before sending the puck into the top of the net with his backhand.
Exclusive Demidov content here guys, I found the clip of him breaking ankles !! pic.twitter.com/yKR5syclGu
— Dom (@Dom_Habs) December 15, 2024
And at this level, I imagine the defenseman hadn’t really done his homework before facing the Canadiens’ prospect… Because he looked a bit foolish falling on his butt after being shown up like that.
Of course, it was a 3-on-3 match that didn’t count in the KHL standings, and that goal ultimately didn’t matter.
In brief
– The Canadiens are among the most penalized teams in the National Hockey League.
See this post on Instagram
– It’s not like he had a million choices either…
Top-6: St-Louis trusts his instinctshttps://t.co/FXmiW4Jqcw
— RDS (@RDSca) December 16, 2024
– Devin Shore is placed on waivers by the Wild.
Devin Shore (MIN) on waivers
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 16, 2024
– I like his response.
Easton Cowan on shout out from Doug Gilmour:
« Obviously it’s cool. He’s a Leafs legend so to get that text meant a lot to me, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. » https://t.co/H8OLB7tFqK
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 16, 2024
– Good.
That would make sense. https://t.co/mcYNOuv9Jc
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 16, 2024