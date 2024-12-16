Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky does not take the criticism from the Montreal media seriously.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
If Juraj Slafkovsky thinks like his coach, he won’t seek advice from media members. Why? Because he doesn’t take criticism from them.

When asked today if he listens to media criticism, he responded no, as much as possible.

In fact, he said he doesn’t care about what the Montreal media says about him because, in his eyes, it swings too far in one direction or the other. He doesn’t take them seriously.

I have two good games, everything is perfect. I have two bad games, everything is bad. – Juraj Slafkovsky

That’s Montreal for you.

Even though he is sometimes bothered by certain comments, he tries to put it aside to do what he can to become the player he was last year in the second half of the season.

Because in reality, Slaf is searching for himself.

He doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing differently that’s causing the results not to be the same as last year, but he says he continues to work hard to achieve it.

One might think that being in a relationship changes things, but he obviously won’t say that publicly. And we don’t know what he thinks about it either, at the core.

Clearly, we know that Slaf has a certain arrogance (his relationship with the Slovak media shows it) and receiving a question like that today allows him to highlight it. Slaf is more humble when questions challenge the player, as we have noticed recently.


