Juraj Slafkovsky does not take the criticism from the Montreal media seriously.

If Juraj Slafkovsky thinks like his coach, he won’t seek advice from media members. Why? Because he doesn’t take criticism from them.

When asked today if he listens to media criticism, he responded no, as much as possible.

In fact, he said he doesn’t care about what the Montreal media says about him because, in his eyes, it swings too far in one direction or the other. He doesn’t take them seriously.

I have two good games, everything is perfect. I have two bad games, everything is bad. – Juraj Slafkovsky

That’s Montreal for you.

Even though he is sometimes bothered by certain comments, he tries to put it aside to do what he can to become the player he was last year in the second half of the season.Because in reality, Slaf is searching for himself.

He doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing differently that’s causing the results not to be the same as last year, but he says he continues to work hard to achieve it.

#Habs Juraj Slafkovský: “I wish everything was clicking like it was last year but for some reason it’s not… I feel like I’m doing everything the same, it’s just not going how I want but hopefully I get there soon.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 16, 2024

One might think that being in a relationship changes things, but he obviously won’t say that publicly. And we don’t know what he thinks about it either, at the core.

