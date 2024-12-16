Sabres: the owner in Montreal and a canceled practice at the Bell Centre

The Sabres have lost their last 10 games. That’s no small feat.

Lindy Ruff’s return behind the bench hasn’t been fruitful, and the 174th change in the team’s front office hasn’t made a significant difference either. The club is unable to escape its rebuilding phase.

Tough times for the Sabres amid a 10-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/WSQlHywqsx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2024

So, what is the solution?According to what Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) reported on his podcast 32 Thoughts, it seems that the owner has decided to handle matters himself moving forward.

Indeed, Terry Pegula chose to show up in Montreal to meet the struggling team in person while on the road. That’s rare.

It appears Sabres owner Terry Pegula is heading to Montreal to meet the struggling team. The Sabres have lost 10 in a row after Sunday’s setback in Toronto. https://t.co/pgFAu5LCd8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2024

On this matter, it’s worth noting that the Sabres canceled their scheduled practice at the Bell Centre this morning. Eric Engels shared a video of the guys leaving a team meeting.

Buffalo Sabres have emerged from their team meeting and canceled practice at the Bell Centre. pic.twitter.com/gweBj5kn37 — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 16, 2024

We can assume that the big boss was in the vicinity.The next step, therefore, will be to find solutions to change the situation. A significant trade could very well be on the table for the Sabres.And it could involve Dylan Cozens.

The Sabres player could potentially be on the radar of the Predators, according to Responsible Gambler. It is unclear whether the Sabres want to trade him, however… even though he is no longer quite the player he was two years ago when he scored no less than 68 points.

It remains to be seen how drastic the solutions will be (again) in Buffalo.

